'He's an entertainer, that's for sure': Glenn Phillips starring as Black Caps eye T20 world title

Glenn Phillips does everything 100% and that makes him a must-watch cricketer, whether he’s batting, bowling or fielding.

At 25, he’s the second-youngest member of the Black Caps’ Twenty20 World Cup squad, but he’s been their brightest star during their run to the semifinals in Australia, scoring 195 runs across five innings, while also taking the catch of the tournament so far.

He will be key to New Zealand’s hopes of making it to next Sunday’s final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, with their fate to be decided in a midweek semifinal.

Mark Baker/AP Glenn Phillips celebrates his century for the Black Caps against Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup.

Whoever they face, there will likely be a moment where Phillips does something that catches your eye. He’s a box office attraction in a way few New Zealand cricketers are, even though we are two decades on from the invention of T20, which sent the game in a radical new direction as a spectacle.

Team-mate Lockie Ferguson says: “He’s an entertainer, that’s for sure”. It’s a description Phillips doesn’t shy away from, because he sees it as his duty to put on a show.

He was in the spotlight when the Super 12 phase of the World Cup began a fortnight ago at the Sydney Cricket Ground, taking a stunning diving catch to dismiss Marcus Stoinis as the Black Caps upset Australia.

That was followed by an innings of 104 off 64 balls in a win over Sri Lanka at the same venue a week later. Black Caps captain Kane Williamson says that century, Phillips’ second in T20 internationals, was one of the best he has ever seen.

The same night, he decided to try using a sprinter’s crouch before running between the wickets. One week he was Superman, flying through the Sydney air; the next he was Usain Bolt.

That innovation was what led to Ferguson being asked about his team-mate. “With Glenn,” he says, “you’re never quite sure what you’re going to get. I don’t think he knows, sometimes – ideas just come to him, which is great.”

When you see Phillips on a cricket field, he usually looks like he’s having a good time, but it wasn’t so long ago that his joy for the game evaporated. Around the time of the last T20 World Cup, he became too focused on outcomes – the runs he was or wasn’t scoring – rather than processes, and as a result, he wasn’t having a lot of fun.

“As a professional, it’s our job to entertain people. You have to put on a show during the day and ideally nobody ever sees that side where you're actually not enjoying it,” was how he put it, the morning after his heroics against Sri Lanka.

“I like to look at things as honestly as possible and sometimes that's about peeling it back and being honest to the point where, yes, I wasn't enjoying things, and that's okay. But what’s the process to get to where I am going to enjoy things again?”

Being home last summer after a lot of time in Covid-19 bubbles helped, as did applying lessons about processes he learned from archery, a sport he first took up “as a fun part-time thing”.

It wasn’t long before his addictive personality took over, however, and now, he says, “it's not something that I can just do for fun. It's the same with my hiking and my surfing and my mountain biking – it always goes at 100%”.

Which brings us back to how Phillips stands out amongst the current Black Caps.

That’s in part because of his youth. He’s one of three players aged under 30 in the T20 World Cup squad, alongside Finn Allen (23) and Mark Chapman (28), while Kyle Jamieson (27) and Will Young (29, for two more weeks) also fit that bill when you consider test and ODI regulars.

But it’s also because of his approach to the game. For all the success the Black Caps have had of late, it can’t be argued that they haven’t gone about their business quietly, but that’s not how Phillips operates.

Which begs the question – how does he fit in?

Just fine, he says, thanks to a culture where everyone understands they ride emotions differently and accepts that each person brings their own piece to the table.

“Trying to do things at 100 or 120% is a side that I bring, then guys like Devon [Conway] and Kane, they bring a lot of calmness and you know you can trust guys like that.

“Say, for example, if my 120% isn't levelheaded, Kane will be there to tell me, ‘Hey, let's just chill out, let's look at the situation and be smart’.

“We've all got our little quirks and things and we all work well together, which is really cool.”

While T20 glory will be in Phillips’ sights this week, he wants to be an all-format player. He knows becoming a true all-rounder will help his case, so he made the move south from Auckland to Otago this summer in order to bowl more.

He only made his one-day international debut in July, but he should be in the mix for next year’s World Cup in India, especially if he can prove that his passion for off-spin can produce results at international level.

You would fancy him adding to his lone test sooner rather than later as well. That outing, against Australia at the SCG at the start of 2020, came in dramatic circumstances. One minute he was surfing, the next he was dashing to the airport for a trans-Tasman flight, with Williamson and Henry Nicholls both ill and unable to play.

Phillips marked the occasion with a somewhat fortuitous half-century, but he was effectively ninth on New Zealand’s test batting depth chart at the time, so it’s not a huge surprise he’s still waiting for a second cap.

If he continues to apply himself the way he has everywhere else, a recall will be on the cards, and when it comes, he’ll undoubtedly be worth watching.