Black Caps into T20 World Cup semifinals after Kane Williamson finds form

At Adelaide Oval: Black Caps 185-6 (Kane Williamson 61 off 35; Josh Little 3-22) beat Ireland 150-9 (Paul Stirling 37 off 27; Lockie Ferguson 3-22) by 35 runs

Kane Williamson produced his best innings of the Twenty20 World Cup so far as the Black Caps beat Ireland by 35 runs to secure a place in the semifinals.

After a slow start alongside Devon Conway, where only 19 runs were scored in the first four overs after the power play, Williamson was able to score freely for the first time all tournament on his way to making 61 off 35.

Finn Allen made 32 off 18 at the top of the order, while Glenn Phillips made 17 off nine and Daryl Mitchell an unbeaten 31 off 21 as they posted 186-6 after being sent in at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.

James Elsby/AP Black Caps captain Kane Williamson played his best innings of the T20 World Cup as they beat Ireland.

Ireland made a good start to their chase as the Black Caps failed to pick up early wickets, but ultimately fell short, though they did have a hat-trick to Josh Little to celebrate as their campaign came to an end.

The Black Caps had to wait to be 100% sure of their place in the final four, but certainty arrived once Australia failed to beat Afghanistan by more than 186 runs in the second match of the Adelaide double-header.

Williamson had come in for criticism after chewing up a third of the available deliveries while only scoring at a run a ball in his side’s 20-run loss to England on Tuesday, so his show of form was a welcome sight heading into the knockout stage.

But the Black Caps’ batting tactics still left a lot to be desired. With Allen firing at one end and Conway playing more of an anchor role, the situation appeared ripe for Williamson to come in if Conway fell and the more aggressive Phillips to come in if Allen fell.

As Conway and Williamson scored just 26 off the first 27 balls they faced after Allen’s dismissal, it looked liked they had erred in holding back their player of the tournament, but in the 11th over, they were able to unleash the shackles, and despite their late wobble, they posted a strong total.

Andy Balbirnie and Paul Stirling got Ireland off to a strong start, but when they fell to Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi for 30 off 25 and 37 off 27 respectively, just before the halfway mark, the match was the Black Caps’ to lose.

Lockie Ferguson finished with 3-22 from his four overs and Tim Southee had 2-29 as Ireland made it to 150-9 at the end of their 20 overs.

The big moment

Facing the fifth ball of the 11th over, bowled by seamer Fionn Hand, Williamson advanced down the wicket and played a textbook lofted drive. It fell just short of the boundary rope for a four, rather than a six, but it was a welcome show of intent. The Black Caps captain pulled the next ball for six and from there he was away laughing.

Best with the bat

Williamson was never going to be dropped in the middle of a World Cup, but sending him out to bat in a situation where he should have been pushed down the order was a cause for raised eyebrows. After scoring his first 15 runs off 15 balls, 46 followed off the next 20 – the kind of acceleration that was missing against England earlier this week.

James Elsby/AP Ireland batter Paul Stirling was bowled by Black Caps leg-spinner Ish Sodhi for 37 off 27.

Best with the ball

Hats off to the Black Caps’ spinners. Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi were hit for a total of 29 runs across their opening overs, then took 4-28 off the next six. Santner finished with 2-26 while Sodhi had 2-31.

The big picture

The Black Caps should finish top of group one and if the results go as expected in group two on Sunday, which is far from guaranteed, that will put them up against South Africa in the semifinals. If England finish second, New Zealand’s semifinal will be on Wednesday in Sydney. If Australia make it instead, or if the Black Caps finish second to England, it will be on Thursday in Adelaide, with the final to follow on Sunday in Melbourne.