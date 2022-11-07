Black Caps return to scene of two Twenty20 World Cup wins to play Pakistan in a semifinal

Sydney Cricket Ground has been the site for two Black Caps wins at this year’s Twenty20 World Cup and is the venue for their semifinal against Pakistan on Wednesday.

The Black Caps will be hoping for a third win in as many outings at the Sydney Cricket Ground when they return there for their Twenty20 World Cup semifinal against Pakistan on Wednesday night.

They began their campaign with an 89-run win there two weeks ago over hosts Australia, who are now out of the running, then built on that first-up success with a 65-run win there over Sri Lanka a week later.

Pakistan have had success there too, however, beating South Africa by 33 runs in a rain-affected match last week – a result that gave them renewed hope of making the final four after early losses to India and Zimbabwe.

SKY SPORT Glenn Phillips snares a breathtaking catch during the Black Caps' T20 World Cup victory over Australia.

Wednesday’s semifinal will be the first knockout clash between the two nations since the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007 and comes 30 years after they met in a semifinal at Eden Park during the 1992 one-day international World Cup.

Those meetings – and another in the semifinals at the 1999 ODI World Cup in England – were won by Pakistan, who will be in high spirits this time around after joining India in qualifying from group two on a dramatic final day of Super 12 action.

When the Black Caps beat Ireland by 35 runs at Adelaide Oval on Friday, a result that was ultimately good enough for them to finish top of the ladder in group one, ahead of England and Australia thanks to their superior net run rate, they appeared headed for a showdown with South Africa.

But the situation in group two was thrown wide open on Sunday afternoon when the Netherlands stunned the Proteas, winning by 13 runs in Adelaide to knock South Africa out of the running altogether.

That turned the second match of the double-header between Pakistan and Bangladesh into an effective quarterfinal.

Once Pakistan got home by five wickets, they were temporarily in top spot, only to drop back to second when India beat Zimbabwe comfortably at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the final fixture of the day.

India will play England in the second semifinal on Thursday night in Adelaide, with the final to follow at the MCG on Sunday.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said the SCG had certainly been kind to his side so far at this World Cup.

“We've had two games there,” he said on Saturday. “We obviously played well against Australia in the first game of the tournament and then I guess were in a little bit of trouble early vs Sri Lanka there, but managed to find a score that was ultimately competitive enough.

“It's been a nice ground for us to go to, but wherever you go, you just have to adapt well to the conditions and read what's in front of you and play good cricket accordingly and I think that's something we have done.”

The Black Caps have made the semifinals for the third T20 World Cup in a row, but will be chasing their first title over the course of the next week.

They lost to Australia in the final in the United Arab Emirates last year and to England in the semifinals in India in 2016.

The Black Caps have also made it to the finals of the last two one-day international World Cups, losing to Australia in Melbourne in 2015 and England in London in 2019.

They played Pakistan three times in Christchurch last month during a tri-series with Bangladesh, winning once and losing twice, albeit with key players such as Lockie Ferguson and Mitchell Santner absent.

T20 World Cup – finals

All NZ time

Wednesday, 9pm: Semifinal one – Black Caps v Pakistan; Sydney Cricket Ground

Thursday, 9pm: Semifinal two – England v India; Adelaide Oval

Sunday, 9pm: Final; Melbourne Cricket Ground