Playing Pakistan in a World Cup semifinal? That hasn't gone well for the Black Caps in the past

Javed Miandad of Pakistan celebrates his team's win over New Zealand at Eden Park during the 1992 Cricket World Cup.

Twenty20 World Cup semifinal: Black Caps v Pakistan

Where: Sydney Cricket Ground; When: Wednesday, 9pm

Live coverage: Sky Sport 3, live updates on Stuff

STUFF Black Caps coach Gary Stead says his players will be familiar with the feeling of playing knockout cricket, having made it that far at five white-ball World Cups in a row.

Before 2019, England at Lord’s, Ben Stokes and all that, there was 1992, Pakistan at Eden Park, Inzamam ul-Haq and all that.

While the more recent loss, in the final of that year’s one-day international World Cup, is fresher in New Zealand cricket fans’ minds, you can make the case that the older defeat, a semifinal at that year’s ODI World Cup, was the more painful of the two.

It was on home soil, after all. It was also an upset win over a Kiwi team that was undefeated, but lost their way once captain Martin Crowe suffered a hamstring injury while making 91 with the bat and was unable to run the show tactically in the field as they tried to defend 262.

The Black Caps have played Pakistan twice more in World Cup semifinals since that fateful day 30 years ago, losing at the 1999 ODI World Cup in England and the 2007 Twenty20 World Cup in South Africa.

Fifteen years on from that last meeting, the two teams are set to go head-to-head in a World Cup semifinal once again this Wednesday at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with the Black Caps looking for the win that has eluded them on those three previous occasions.

This is the fifth time New Zealand have made it to the final four in five World Cups, following the ODI events in 2015 and 2019 and the T20 events in 2016 and 2021, but they’re yet to go on and claim a title, losing in three of the four previous finals.

It’s hard to imagine any of the current Black Caps have particular strong memories of 1992. The oldest of them, Martin Guptill, was barely five years old at the time, after all.

But eight of them were there in 2019, when the pain was of a different kind, driven by a sense of injustice at the final being decided in the hosts’ favour by the boundary countback tiebreaker.

That loss followed one to Australia in the final of the 2015 ODI World Cup, where the Black Caps squad featured five players who are involved at the current T20 event.

It ended up being sandwiched between a defeat to England in the semifinals of the 2016 T20 World Cup, where the Black Caps squad featured seven players still there six years on, and one to Australia in the final of last year’s T20 World Cup, where the squad featured 13 players who have returned a year later.

The pain of each of those knockout defeats – the seven listed here, plus five others across a total of 18 tournaments over the years – has only been exacerbated by the fact that New Zealand are still waiting to win a men’s white ball World Cup.

The World Test Championship victory in 2021 was great, for sure, but it was also a win in a competition that had been invented just two years earlier.

When Inzamam flayed New Zealand around Eden Park in 1992, making 60 off 37 balls alongside Javed Miandad, who was unbeaten on 57 as Pakistan won by four wickets, it would have taken a pessimistic soul to predict the country’s world title tally would still stand at zero three decades later, but here we are.

With many of the current squad, who have been part of a golden generation of male cricketers, now well over 30, there’s a sense the chances that have gone begging might not come again for a while.

Coach Gary Stead said at the weekend that if nothing else, his charges would not be overawed by the situation in front of them this week.

“The more you are there, the more you experience the feelings that you might have. As a coach, I always believe that sometimes when you get to this stage then it's really easy to play things over in your mind too much.

“Trying to keep calm and trying to play what's in front of you without preconceiving too many things will be really important to us.”

If they can beat Pakistan on Wednesday, the Black Caps will be one win away from that elusive title, with either India or England, who play on Adelaide on Thursday, standing in front of them on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

If they can banish a few historical demons along the way, all the better.

New Zealand’s semifinal losses to Pakistan

1992 ODI World Cup

At Eden Park, Auckland: New Zealand 262-7 (Martin Crowe 91, Ken Rutherford 50; Wasim Akram 2-40, Mushtaq Ahmed 2-40) lost to Pakistan 264-6 in 49 overs (Inzamam ul-Haq 60, Javed Miandad 57no; Willie Watson 2-39) by four wickets

1999 ODI World Cup

At Old Trafford, Manchester: Black Caps 241-7 (Roger Twose 46; Shoaib Akhtar 3-55) lost to Pakistan 242-1 in 47.3 overs (Saeed Anwar 113no; Chris Cairns 1-33) by nine wickets

2007 T20 World Cup

At Newlands, Cape Town: Black Caps 143-8 (Ross Taylor 37no off 23; Umar Gul 3-15) lost to Pakistan 147-4 in 18.5 overs (Imran Nazir 59 off 41; Scott Styris 1-14) by six wickets