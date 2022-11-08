Take Five: The key questions answered ahead of Black Caps' Twenty20 World Cup semifinal

Black Caps coach Gary Stead says his players will be familiar with the feeling of playing knockout cricket, having made it that far at five white-ball World Cups in a row.

Andrew Voerman is a Stuff sports writer.

ANALYSIS: The Black Caps are into the semifinals at the Twenty20 World Cup.

They finished top of group one after beating hosts Australia, Sri Lanka and Ireland during the Super 12 phase, while losing to fellow semifinalists England and having a washout against Afghanistan.

Now they face Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday night [first ball 9pm NZ time], with England to play India on Thursday at Adelaide Oval and the final to follow on Sunday night at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Ahead of the knockout clashes, here are the answers to five key questions.

So we’re down to four. Can the Black Caps go all the way and how will they do it?

Yes, they can – but their path is harder than it looked when they walked off the field after their last group match on Friday.

South Africa’s propensity to fall apart at the business end of tournaments made them an appealing semifinal opponent, but they decided to fall apart ahead of schedule instead, so New Zealand have been stuck with Pakistan, who must be feeling pretty good after their dramatic turnaround in fortunes.

How will they do it? By making the most of their experience and the fact that they’re a well-oiled unit to deliver when needed.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images The Black Caps leave the field after one of their two wins at the Sydney Cricket Ground during the Twenty20 World Cup. They return their to face Pakistan in a semifinal on Wednesday night.

Who makes the final and who is your pick to hoist the silverware on Sunday?

India have the best player in the world in Suryakumar Yadav and will have the crowd on their side against England in Adelaide on Thursday, so I expect them not only to win, but to be too strong against whoever they face in the final in front of an even larger and more supportive crowd at the MCG on Sunday (weather permitting).

My tip for the other match is the Black Caps, because they’ve made it to the semifinals at the last four white-ball World Cups and won three times, while Pakistan are playing their first World Cup knockout match since the 2012 T20 event. Yes, they did win the 2017 ODI Champions Trophy, but that’s not quite the same.

The Black Caps’ batting looks thin below No 4. What tweaks do they need to make to their XI, if any?

Daryl Mitchell’s innings of 31 off 21 against Ireland at No 5 was a positive sign that time in the middle has served him well as he returns after being out for a few weeks with a broken finger.

There aren’t really any tweaks available, though it would be good to see Kane Williamson drop down the order if opening duo Finn Allen and Devon Conway put a good first-wicket partnership on the board. The works got gummed up at first when he came in at 52-1 against Ireland, even though he went on to play a fine innings. That situation seemed tailor-made for Glenn Phillips, the star of the Black Caps’ campaign so far.

Adam Milne is yet to feature in this tournament. Is it worth a punt unleashing him alongside Lockie Ferguson?

Nope.

While the prospect of the Black Caps’ two speedsters operating in tandem is an exciting one, Milne hasn’t bowled in a match for almost a month now, so it would be a bold call. It would also be an unnecessary one when the man he would have to replace, Tim Southee, has continued his white-ball renaissance at this World Cup, for the most part.

What are the key areas in the game the Black Caps need to exploit?

Against Australia and Sri Lanka, the Black Caps took three and four wickets inside the six-over power play, with a fifth falling in the Sri Lanka match one ball later. Against England they took 10.2 overs to take their first wicket, while against Ireland they took 8.1.

Putting Pakistan on the back foot early will be key, even though they’ve shown at this tournament that they have a powerful middle order.

The good news is those first two matches where Trent Boult and Tim Southee struck early were in Sydney, the city they’ve returned to for their semifinal.