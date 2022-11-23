India win Twenty20 series against Black Caps after rain leads to a tie in Napier

Indian seamer Mohammed Siraj celebrates one of his four wickets against the Black Caps at McLean Park.

At McLean Park, Napier: Black Caps 161 all out in 19.4 overs (Devon Conway 59 off 49, Glenn Phillips 54 off 33; Mohammed SIraj 4-17, Arshdeep Singh 4-37) tied India 75-4 (Hardik Pandya 30no off 18; Tim Southee 2-27) under the DLS method

The Black Caps were left to rue a misfield off the final ball they bowled at McLean Park in Napier on a rainy Tuesday night.

India were able to easily complete a single after Mitchell Santner failed to take the ball cleanly at point off the bowling of Ish Sodhi – a run that drew them level with the par score under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method used for rain-affected matches.

There had been drizzle for a little while by that point and as the showers got heavier, the umpires took the players from the field with India 75-4 after nine overs, chasing 161 to win the third and final match of the Twenty20 international series.

SPARK SPORT New Zealand's chance of levelling the T20 series versus India was ruined by the rain in Napier.

It briefly looked like the two teams might be able to return for a decisive final over, but more rain left them shaking hands on a tie, which was all the visitors needed to claim a 1-0 series victory, following their win on Sunday at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

When Deepak Hooda scored the crucial run for India, the Black Caps were unsure whether their opponents had just drawn level or in fact got their noses in front, not that it would have mattered with regard to the series outcome.

“[The DLS par score] was obviously on the scoreboard,” stand-in captain Tim Southee said on Spark Sport afterwards.

“There was a little bit of uncertainty around whether they had to be ahead of what was on the scoreboard or whether it was a tie.”

After flashing a cheeky grin, Southee said the Black Caps would give Santner “a bit of grief” for the error that ultimately proved costly, but noted there were “a lot of things that happened throughout” the match.

Southee won the toss and chose to bat while deputising for Kane Williamson, who was absent due to a pre-planned medical appointment, as play started 40 minutes late following afternoon rain.

The Black Caps made their way to 130-2 with just over four overs remaining, largely on the back of strong innings from Devon Conway, who ultimately made 59 off 49, and Glenn Phillips, who made 54 off 33.

From there, however, they lost eight wickets while only adding 30 more runs, leaving two balls unbowled and setting India a target around 20 runs short of what they should have been chasing.

Southee and Adam Milne struck early as the Black Caps set about defending that total, taking three wickets inside three overs, but a counter-attack by captain Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav left the visitors 58-3 at the end of the power play.

The threat of Suryakumar, who made 111 off 51 in India’s win at Bay Oval, passed when he was caught at deep mid-wicket by Phillips off the bowling of Sodhi.

Pandya was thereafter looming as the key figure, sitting on 30 off 18 with the match heading towards an intriguing conclusion, only for rain to have the final say.

The wet ending to the third match followed a washout in Wellington, where the first match was scheduled to take place last Friday.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Black Caps batters Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips put on a partnership of 86 off 63 balls for the third wicket against India in Napier.

The big moment

Putting the final misfield to one side, the loss of Phillips and Conway in the space of five balls stands out. One of them needed to go the distance for the Black Caps and when they departed in quick succession, their side’s chances of getting the win they needed to tie the series took a heavy blow.

Best with the bat

Pandya came in at 21-3 and proceeded to hit 30 off 18 balls, which turned out to be just enough to get his team the result they needed.

Best with the ball

Mohammed Siraj took three wickets while conceding just eight runs in his second spell on his way to taking 4-17. His scalps included Phillips, who was looking like the Black Caps’ most dangerous batter.

The big picture

These two teams now head north to Auckland for the first of three one-day internationals on Friday. That series then continues in Hamilton on Sunday before concluding in Christchurch next Wednesday. Will the Black Caps fare better in the 50-over format?