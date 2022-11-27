Black Caps v India ODI washout in Hamilton sets New Zealand cricket record

Ground staff clear water from the covers during as rain had the final say in the second Black Caps v India ODI at Hamilton’s Seddon Park.

At Seddon Park, Hamilton: India 89-1 in 12.5 overs (Shubman Gill 45, Suryakumar Yadav 34) v Black Caps (match abandoned)

Rain was the unwelcome winner in Hamilton on Sunday, and with it, a slice of history was created when the Black Caps’ second ODI against India was washed out.

The hosts will head to Christchurch for Wednesday’s third and final match unable to lose the series after just 12.5 overs of play were possible across two brief stints at a soggy Seddon Park.

The sent-in tourists got to 89-1 in a game shortened to 29-overs-a-side, before everyone was put out of their misery when the contest was eventually abandoned at 8.02pm.

The washout was the third at home this year for the Black Caps, joining the first T20 against India in Wellington to start the tour, and the lone T20 against the Netherlands in Napier in March.

There was also no result when South Africa and the West Indies met in Wellington during the Women's Cricket World Cup in March, making for a total of four matches lost to rain.

That equals the mark from 1999, though one of those four was completed on its reserve day, while another was the same match rained out twice – on the day it was first scheduled for and on its reserve day.

As a result, 2022 is now the year where the most international cricket has been lost to the New Zealand weather gods, with another seven matches still scheduled to be played.

After the final game of this series, at Hagley Oval, the other six are three T20s and three ODIs between the White Ferns and Bangladesh, starting on Friday in Christchurch.

A total of 39 internationals across 47 years have now been lost as a result of rain in New Zealand – two Black Caps tests, 20 Black Caps ODIs, four Black Caps T20s, six White Ferns T20s, four White Ferns ODIs, and three ODIs between two other women's teams.

This game had promised plenty on the back of the series-opener at Eden Park on Friday, which had extended the Black Caps’ home ODI winning streak to 13, and had the world No 1 side within one win of overtaking India at the top of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League table.

Andy MacDonald / Stuff Mike Plant says NZ Cricket's new scoring system simply doesn't work yet.

But the threat of rain which loomed large in the days leading up indeed materialised to play spoiler.

After Kane Williamson won a 15-minute-delayed toss and sent the tourists in, there was all of 4.5 overs, with India getting to 22-0, before the players left the park at 2.53pm in a delay which lasted close to four hours.

Only about 1mm of rain fell in that time, but the light precipitation made for great frustration. Just as the covers started coming off around 5.15pm and the umpires were set for an inspection at 5.45pm, it started to drizzle again, as the 8.04pm cut-off time for a 20-overs-a-side game began to look threatening.

Another inspection just prior to 6.30pm yielded a 6.40pm start time, but as the players were warming up the rain returned. The covers then came off, went back on, then came off again, and when all was told, play finally got back underway at 6.46pm, in front of a reasonable smattering of fans – mostly Indian, of course – who had either stayed the course or quickly filed back in.

Immediately after the break the intentions were clear – captain Shikhar Dhawan (3 off 10) skipping down to Tim Southee – but holing out next ball off Matt Henry, while fellow opener Shubman Gill looked imperious, coming off 50 at Eden Park and 126 off 55 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Indian T20 competition earlier in the month.

T20 gun Suryakumar Yadav got going, nailing sixes in three successive overs. After slog-sweeping Mitchell Santner he dished up a special for the chanting crowd in reverse-slog-sweeping Michael Bracewell to them way up on the bank, then duly smeared Lockie Ferguson over mid-wicket.

When the rain forced players off at 7.20pm he had raced to 34 off 25, with Gill 45 off 42 in a prospering 66-run partnership.

But it was the rain’s day. Again in 2022.