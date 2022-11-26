By the numbers: Tom Latham's explosive finish in Black Caps' emphatic ODI win over India

Black Caps bowler Tim Southee took his 200th ODI wicket before Tom Latham's brilliant unbeaten ton gave the hosts a win over India.

The Black Caps took a 1-0 lead over India in emphatic fashion as their one-day international series got underway at Eden Park on Friday night.

Tom Latham and Kane Williamson did the bulk of the business as they chased down 307 to beat India by seven wickets with 17 balls remaining in Auckland.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the key numbers from their win.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Tom Latham scored his last 109 runs at a strike rate of 179 in the Black Caps’ win over India at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday.

179

At the final drinks break on Friday, with 18 overs to go, Latham was on 36 off 43.

When the match finished he was on 145 off 104, having added 109 runs off 61 balls, at a strike rate of 179

Having been 28 runs behind Williamson at the drinks break – one fewer than he had been when he arrived at the crease – Latham finished 51 runs ahead of him, scoring 109 of the last 144 required, including 23 in one 25-run Shardul Thakur over, as he went from 77 off 70 to 100 off 76.

145

Latham's innings of 145 was his highest score in ODI cricket, registered in his 115th match.

The left-hander’s previous best was the unbeaten 140 he made against the Netherlands in Hamilton in April.

Friday’s innings was also the third-highest score by a Black Cap in a successful run chase, behind Ross Taylor’s 181no in Dunedin against England in 2018 and Martin Guptill’s 180no in Hamilton against South Africa in 2017.

221

The partnership of 221 between Latham and Williamson for the fourth wicket was the Black Caps’ highest for that wicket in history – across some 730 innings where three or more wickets have been lost.

It was also the Black Caps’ fourth-highest partnership for any wicket in ODI cricket.

Latham and Williamson have now each been part of three of the country’s top 10 ODI partnerships, equalling Ross Taylor’s mark.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Tom Latham and Kane Williamson shared in an unbeaten partnership of 221 for the fourth wicket in the Black Caps win over India.

307

In chasing down 307, the Black Caps registered their equal sixth-highest ODI run chase – and their 11th of 300 runs or more.

It was the second time they had chased down 307 this year, after doing so against Scotland in Edinburgh in July.

On that occasion they also only lost three wickets, getting there in 45.4 overs on the back of a century from Mark Chapman.

13

Williamson finished not out on 94 after scoring the boundary that sealed the Black Caps’ win – six runs short of scoring his first international century since January 2021.

It was the 13th time he has been dismissed in the 90s or finished unbeaten in the 90s across 388 innings in all three formats.

By way of comparison, Latham has made just one score between 90 and 99 in 241 innings. Taylor made eight scores in the 90s in 510 innings before his retirement earlier this year, while Martin Guptill has made seven in his 402 innings to date.

690

On Friday, it had been 690 days since Williamson last made an international century – his 238 in the second test against Pakistan at Hagley Oval in January 2021.

That innings was his third century in as many matches, but since then he has had 40 bats across all three formats without reaching triple figures – a stretch where he has also had to battle and recover from an elbow injury.

Williamson is still some way from matching the marks of India’s Virat Kohli, who went 1020 days without one until earlier this year, and Australia’s David Warner, who went 1043 days without one until earlier this month.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Tim Southee became the fifth Black Cap to take 200 ODI wickets in their win over India on Friday.

202

Before the Latham-Williamson show, veteran seamer Tim Southee carved out his own place in the record books when he became the fifth New Zealander to take 200 ODI wickets, joining Daniel Vettori (297), Kyle Mills (240), Chris Harris (203) and Chris Cairns (200) in that exclusive club.

Southee finished with 3-73 from his 10 overs on Friday, which was enough to move him past Cairns into fourth on New Zealand’s all-time wicket-taking list.

He also became the first international cricketer to take 300 test wickets, 200 ODI wickets and 100 T20 wickets.