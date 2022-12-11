Bazball that got away: The galling sight looming for Kiwi cricket fans this summer

Aaron Goile is a Stuff senior sports reporter

OPINION: Eight years to the day since he walked out to bat in that history-making triple century for the Black Caps, the very sight of Brendon McCullum on February 16 next year could well prove a galling one for the New Zealand cricket public.

There he’ll be in the Bay Oval pavilion, feet up, shades on, chewing his gum, just coolly overseeing his revolution of test cricket. All, of course, while using the visiting team’s changing room.

The former New Zealand captain performed some superb feats on the field wearing the silver fern, yet his latest exploits, off the field, and wearing the three lions as test coach of England, are proving equally, if not more, influential.

McCullum’s fingerprints, make that his whole handprints, were all over this week’s win over Pakistan on the runway in Rawalpindi – one of the most remarkable test matches of all time, as ‘Bazball’ soared to great new heights.

And, as the Kiwi coach was joyously embracing with his Kiwi-born captain (Ben Stokes), thoughts of Kiwi cricket enthusiasts may just have jumped forward to a salivating series on Kiwi soil in a couple of months’ time.

Yet, at the same time, that matchup, starting with a pink-ball day-night affair in Mt Maunganui, and ending with a clash at the Basin Reserve in Wellington – scene, of course, of that McCullum triple ton – seems destined for a feeling of heart-sinking and ‘what-ifs’ for home fans.

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum celebrate after England’s stunning test win over Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

Such has his immediate impact been in transforming a beaten-up, bumbling England side into one that’s bold and brave, and at the same time making the five-day form of the game captivating for the masses, there will be over-riding thoughts that New Zealand Cricket have somehow missed a big trick.

This is not to suggest that Gary Stead doesn’t deserve to be at the Black Caps’ helm. He had, of course, just led the side to glory in the inaugural World Test Championship last year.

Since then, though, either side of the great Ross Taylor’s retirement, the returns have been far below the side’s par – two wins, one draw and six losses, including an historic defeat to Bangladesh which broke a 17-match unbeaten streak on home soil – to have them second-last on the WTC ladder and out of contention to make a second successive final.

England, on the other hand, had endured a woeful time of it, winning just one of their past 17 tests (11 losses, five draws), before Stokes replaced Joe Root as captain in April and McCullum replaced Chris Silverwood as coach in May.

The results since? Seven wins, one loss. But, most crucially, a revamped style of play, in the most McCullum (and Stokes) of moulds, that implores aggression and positivity – whether that be through selecting raw talents, scoring at rapid run rates, declaring with the opposition a decent chance, or bowling to stacked, and quirky, fields. Or, just for good measure, Root even facing up left-handed.

Simply, it’s a big shift in mindset.

“We’ll certainly be pushing for results because we see it as our obligation to try and ensure that people walk away entertained,” were McCullum’s words prior to the first test against Pakistan, continuing to make good on his promise from six months prior when appointed to the role.

Stu Forster/Getty Images Brendon McCullum, sharing a chat with Zak Crawley, has changed the England team’s mindset in a big way.

“Test cricket needs England to be strong, competitive and playing a watchable style of cricket. If not, it is in big trouble,” he had said.

“I think test cricket has been on a slightly downward path and the only people who can change that really are England. The appreciation of test cricket in this part of the world, the history.

“They have a real opportunity to make significant change and hopefully inspire the next generation of cricketers to want to play test cricket rather than just T20 or the shorter forms of the game.”

McCullum came with quite the warning label for the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board). Heck, he’d never even coached a red-ball team, having instead dipped the toes in with franchise T20 sides.

But the gamble of the governing body is being handsomely rewarded now. And you’d bet a few dollars that McCullum will be, likewise, by his paymasters.

Whether he would have had the same synergy and buy-in from the naturally far more conservative Kane Williamson, his successor as Black Caps captain, would have been a big question over whether the success could have been replicated with New Zealand.

Instead, it’s against them that McCullum is making his mark. He has already faced off against his countrymen, in his first assignment in charge, though that 3-0 sweep would have gone under many Kiwis’ radars in the winter nights of June.

The fact that the results, and England’s approach, were now clearly no flash in the pan, only heighten the prospect that February’s re-match, in the spotlight of summer, could leave many ruing the Bazball that got away.