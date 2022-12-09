Black Caps fast bowler Neil Wagner signs for Yorkshire in County Championship

Neil Wagner will play for Yorkshire in next season’s County Championship in England.

Black Caps fast bowler Neil Wagner will play for Yorkshire in next year’s County Championship in England.

The 36-year-old left-armer has signed on to play in the county’s first 10 matches in the domestic red-ball competition.

He is likely to make his Yorkshire debut against rivals Lancashire in the opening round in April, following the two-test series the Black Caps play at home against Sri Lanka in March.

Wagner, who has taken 246 test wickets and 795 in first-class cricket, has previously played for Northants and Essex in England.

“I’ve always enjoyed playing my cricket in England and to be getting this opportunity again at such a big club like Yorkshire CCC is a great honour,” he said in a statement.

“I feel like I can offer a lot to the team with my experience, attitude and skill set, so I can’t wait to get going. I want to be a big part of helping move the team back up into Division One.”

Yorkshire were relegated to the second division last season.

Darren Gough, the ex-England fast bowler and Yorkshire’s manager director of cricket, said they were delighted to sign Wagner.

“His record in First-Class cricket is phenomenal, and the impact he has had on test cricket playing for New Zealand has been huge,” Gough said in a statement.

“We are blessed to have some great bowlers to choose from within our ranks and believe that, with the addition of Neil, we have the bowlers to bowl any team out.”