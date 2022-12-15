By the numbers: Kane Williamson steps down as Black Caps' most successful test captain

Former Black Caps skipper Brendon McCullum and his successor Kane Williamson talk batting, and pillows.

The Kane Williamson test captaincy era is over, with Tim Southee taking charge from this month’s tour of Pakistan.

This year had already been a year of change for the Black Caps in test cricket, with veteran batter Ross Taylor playing his last match in January, seamer Trent Boult giving up his central contract in August and all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme retiring later that month.

But this move was the most dramatic of them all, bringing down the curtain on the most successful period in New Zealand test history.

Here’s a look at how the Williamson era stacks up, by the numbers.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images Kane Williamson captained the Black Caps in 40 tests across six years from 2016 to 2022.

55.55%

The Black Caps won just over half of the tests they played with Williamson in charge, making him by some distance New Zealand’s most successful men’s test captain.

Tom Latham, overlooked for the permanent role this week, is next, with a 44.44% winning record from nine matches, followed by Geoff Howarth on 36.67%, Brendon McCullum on 35.48% and Stephen Fleming on 35%.

Thirteen New Zealand captains failed to win a single test while in charge, including six who led the team on five or more occasions.

40

Williamson led the Black Caps 40 times in tests, more than any other captain with one exception – Stephen Fleming, who led the team 80 times from 1997 to 2006.

He is one of six men to have captained the team more than 20 times, joining Fleming, JR Reid (34), Daniel Vettori (32), McCullum (31) and Howarth (30).

All told, 30 different men have captained New Zealand in tests, with Southee about to become the 31st, days after his 34th birthday.

22

During Williamson’s tenure, the Black Caps won 22 tests against seven different teams – Bangladesh, England, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the West Indies and Zimbabwe.

They never beat Australia, in two attempts, or South Africa, in five (though they did beat the Proteas when Latham deputised for him earlier this year) and never played Afghanistan or Ireland, the other two test-playing nations.

Those 22 wins included 16 in New Zealand, two in the United Arab Emirates against Pakistan, two in Zimbabwe, one in Sri Lanka and one in England that will be remembered forever – the World Test Championship final triumph over India in 2021.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Kane Williamson averaged almost five more runs per dismissal while captain than he did before taking charge in 2016.

57.43

Williamson’s average while captain was almost five runs greater than his average prior to taking over from McCullum in mid-2016.

He averaged 52.62 runs per dismissal in the first 48 tests of his career, but has averaged 57.43 in the 40 where he has been in charge.

Eleven of his 23 test centuries have come while he has been captain, including three of his four double-centuries, and his highest score, 251 against the West Indies at Seddon Park in Hamilton in 2020.

30

During his 40 tests in charge, Williamson played alongside 30 different team-mates, from opener Tom Latham, who was there on every occasion, to a group of four players, who were there just once.

All-rounders Michael Bracewell and Rachin Ravindra, off-spinner Mark Craig and seamer Lockie Ferguson were the quartet who only played under him on a single occasion.

As well as Latham, there were six players who played under him more than 30 times – Henry Nicholls (37), Ross Taylor (36), BJ Watling (34), Trent Boult (33), Southee (33) and Neil Wagner (32).