Former Black Caps coach Mike Hesson expects Tim Southee to attack test cricket differently

Mike Hesson was in charge of the Black Caps when Tim Southee captained the team for the first time, in a Twenty20 international against the West Indies in Nelson in December 2017.

Now that the veteran seamer has been appointed as the Black Caps’ test captain, replacing Kane Williamson ahead of their tour of Pakistan later this month, his former coach is excited to see how he’ll stamp his mark on the team.

"Tim is certainly one who has always had a cricket brain and always had skill,” Hesson said. “He's been captain in T20s, so he has obviously shown what he's capable of and he's certainly got the support of his teammates.

“He's a point of difference in that he's going to attack the game in slightly different way.

“I think the test team has been in great hands for a long time and there's now a chance for him to introduce his style and the way he wants the team to be.”

The Black Caps leave for Pakistan next week ahead of the first test in Karachi starting on Boxing Day, with the second to follow in Multan on January 3 and three ODIs in Karachi to come after that on January 10, 12 and 14, with all matches broadcast live on Sky Sport.

Players are set to be restricted in their movements while they are there for security reasons, which Hesson said would give them plenty of time to plot a new course forward under Southee’s leadership, at the end of a year where the Black Caps have only won two of their seven tests so far.

“You ideally want to get the group together for a while, so you can try to stamp your mark on the team.

ANDREW CORNAGA/Photosport Mike Hesson was coach when Tim Southee first captained the Black Caps, in a Twenty20 against the West Indies in 2017.

“Tim's obviously been there a long time, so it's not like there's going to be instant change, but when you are going to be in Pakistan and you're going to be confined to your hotel for large portions of it, it's a great time to introduce how you want the team to evolve over the next few years.”

Hesson said he was “absolutely delighted” to see leg-spinner Ish Sodhi make a return to the Black Caps test squad for the tour of Pakistan after four years away, joining left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel and off-spinner Michael Bracewell as a third frontline spin option.

“He’s obviously made changes to his game in the last 12 months with the pace of his run-up and the speed of the ball, which will certainly give him a good chance in Pakistan.

“You definitely need pace on the ball there, because the ball will skid through at times, so I’m sure if he gets an opportunity, he’ll do well.

“It’s just whether they go with Michael Bracewell in tandem with Ajaz Patel or if they go back to Ish and there are thoughts to go either way.

“There are a lot of left-handers though, in the Pakistan top seven, so I think having an off-spinner in Michael could be useful.

“If they decide to go with three spinners, then absolutely Ish would be a good chance, but looking at the last two tests, I think you definitely need the three seamers [Southee, Matt Henry and Neil Wagner] with reverse swing being such a big component.”

Bracewell had a tough introduction to test cricket in England in June, where he was picked despite an average Plunket Shield campaign with the ball last summer and picked up five wickets at an average of 57 while going at almost six runs per over.

Hesson said Pakistan would likely look to attack Bracewell if he plays, and “that in itself will create opportunities”.

“I think he will get slightly more turn on these wickets, albeit probably slow turn, so he’s going to have to find a pace that works on these surfaces, and he doesn't have a huge amount of experience to draw back on.

“It's a tough ask, but he's talented and he's a competitor, so I'd never count him out, it's for sure.”

Hesson said another area of intrigue for him would be the makeup of the Black Caps’ top order, if they go with Bracewell as an all-rounder, Patel, and three other bowlers, whether that is three seamers or two seamers and Sodhi.

Seven out-and-out batters played in their last test against England in June, but one will have to make way unless Daryl Mitchell is backed as a fifth bowling option, with opener Will Young and middle-order batter Henry Nicholls the two players on the selection bubble.

Hesson said he would move Devon Conway up to open from No 4, with either Nicholls or Young then batting at four or five, depending on where Mitchell – who has scored three centuries in the Black Caps’ last three matches – slots in.