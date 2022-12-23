Tim Southee's rise to Black Caps test captaincy built on years of steady growth

Tim Southee doesn’t know whether he will call heads or tails when the first test between the Black Caps and Pakistan begins in Karachi on Boxing Day.

Whichever one he opts for, he's hoping the coin will fall in his favour as he becomes New Zealand’s 31st men’s test captain.

It’s an honour that would have seemed improbable for much of Southee’s test career and it certainly came as a surprise when it was bestowed on him last week, but it’s a reflection of the cricketer he has become in the 15 years since his debut.

The decision was between him and Tom Latham, who has captained the Black Caps in nine of their last 19 tests while deputising for Kane Williamson and looked very much like being the heir apparent.

But before Latham took charge for the first time – against Australia in Sydney in January 2020, when Williamson was sick and Southee was controversially rested – it was the bowler who was briefly the de facto vice-captain.

In March 2019, during the second test against Bangladesh in Wellington, Southee first stood in while Williamson was off the field nursing a shoulder injury, then was set to replace him for the third and final match in the series. That would have made him New Zealand’s 30th test captain, a few months after his 30th birthday.

His ascension was confirmed the day before the third test was due to start as he completed pre-match media duties, but that afternoon, the Christchurch mosque attacks took place and the match at Hagley Oval was swiftly cancelled.

While Southee has led the Black Caps in 22 Twenty20s over the past three years, as well as in a lone one-day international, it appeared he was out of the picture with regard to being test captain, even as he’s become one of the country’s all-time greats.

He said this week that he hadn’t wondered too much about what might have been, as he hadn’t been seeking the role until it was handed to him two weeks ago, with Latham now his vice-captain for the foreseeable future.

“I wasn't too worried,” Southee said of missing out in 2019. “It's not something I set out to do”.

ANDREW CORNAGA/Photosport Tim Southee will become the Black Caps’ 31st test captain against Pakistan next week.

“What I wanted to do as a kid was to play for New Zealand, that was my childhood dream, and I've been very fortunate to be able to do that for a long period of time.

“This now is a real honour and something I'm looking forward to, but it's not something I aspired to.”

Southee’s “aggressive style” was noted by coach Gary Stead when the appointment was made public, as was the different perspective he offers as a bowler in a role that usually falls to a batter. There was also plenty made of his experience, which was fitting, as he is the most experienced player ever to be made New Zealand captain.

He will be 34 years and two weeks old on the first day in Karachi, which means he will be older than all but one of New Zealand’s last 11 test captains ever were at any stage of their tenure. With 88 matches under his belt, he has also played more tests than any of his predecessors had when taking charge for the first time.

Brendon McCullum was a few months older than Southee during his final summer in the role, but if the new skipper stays in place beyond April, he will become the country’s oldest test captain since John Wright, who turned 36 on the first day of his final test in England in 1990.

It was McCullum who first saw leadership potential in Southee more than a decade ago, putting him forward as a potential vice-captain when he and Ross Taylor vied for the top job in 2011. Now the coach of England, McCullum told the Senz radio station last week that Southee would “do a fabulous job”.

“[I’m excited to watch] how Tim goes about it because he’s got a very aggressive cricketing mind … he’ll want to play the game in a free-spirited way too, so it’ll be fascinating”.

Wanting to elevate Southee when he was 22 and coming off a strong ODI World Cup, but yet to cement himself as a test regular was something that cost McCullum credibility with the selection panel, as recounted by Taylor in his recent autobiography.

“Over time,” Taylor wrote, “Tim has become one of the leaders, so you could say Brendon spotted something in him that wasn’t evident to many others. At that stage, though, Tim lacked the maturity to take on a leadership role.”

When McCullum eventually replaced Taylor in fractious circumstances at the end of 2012, there was speculation that Southee would therefore be named as his vice-captain, prompting one prominent New Zealand cricket writer to opine against the idea.

“Southee has a reputation for being one of the lads,” the piece went. “Even allowing for the fact that people grow up, if there's one tag you'd never apply to him, it's leader of men. Perhaps he's different inside the group, but perception can be a hard thing to shake.”

The same writer acknowledged in 2020 that apart from the last bit, that take hadn’t aged well.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Tim Southee took his 300th test wicket for the Black Caps against Pakistan in December 2020.

Southee ultimately captained the Black Caps for the first time in a T20 in December 2017. When prompted this week to reflect on the perceptions some held about him a decade ago, he was quick to note that the views from outside can differ from those on the inside, but also said there had been plenty of personal growth on his part.

“I think if anyone looks back to when you’re pretty young … everyone makes mistakes and if they had their time they would go back and change them.

“But if you learn from those mistakes and keep growing as a person, then you get through it, and it's because of those mistakes we end up where we do later on in life.

“Half the time it's people's perception, but the environment changed as well, and the style of cricket we played, and the way we wanted to be perceived as a side also changed, along with growing up.”

While he never formally became vice-captain, Southee did take ownership of the Black Caps bowling unit under McCullum, even while he was still relatively young, and he feels being given that extra responsibility helped make him the leader he is today.

Former coach Mike Hesson said that as Southee started to have more of a say in meetings and what was happening on the field, he started gaining confidence in his leadership abilities.

“He was always willing to offer his thoughts and I think the thing that was always good with Tim was not only did he have a bowler's perspective, but he could look at and listen to other people's perspectives as well.

“When you develop those skills then you know you're starting to become a true leader.”

As he prepares for his first test as captain, in a country where the Black Caps haven’t played since 2003, Southee appears treading lightly when it comes to influencing the team’s approach.

He might have been moulded as a leader by McCullum, but he was quick to make it clear he won’t be looking to mimic the ultra-aggressive style of cricket his former team-mate has England playing, and suggested it would be a case of evolution, not revolution.

“I don't think it's about stamping your mark,” Southee said. “I’ve worked closely with Kane and Tom and other leaders in the group and it’s about a collective driving force that we get together and use, rather than just me stamping my mark.

“I'll be relying on Kane and Tom and I wouldn't imagine things will change too much.”

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Tim Southee’s 347 test wickets are the third-most of any New Zealander.

One thing that will hopefully change is their results. Since winning the inaugural World Test Championship final against India in July last year, the Black Caps have won just two tests out of nine and are already out of the running to defend their title ahead of their two matches in Pakistan.

Their new skipper also has his individual form to worry about as he tries to get the team pointing in the right direction. In his seven tests in 2022, Southee has a bowling average of 39.24 – his worst annual mark since 2011 – and a strike rate of 67.8 – his worst since 2015.

Those numbers underline the fact that picking him as captain over Latham was a bold move. It may be that it’s just a blip, but it may be that it’s the start of a decline for a bowler who needs 88 more scalps to become New Zealander’s leading test wicket-taker. As it stands, he has 347 to Sir Richard Hadlee’s 434, with Daniel Vettori in between them on 361.

Day one of the first test against Pakistan will come exactly two weeks after Southee was told he had been chosen as the Black Caps’ next test captain – a move that surprised him as much as it did everyone else.

He said he has been overwhelmed by the number of people who have reached out since the news was made public last Thursday.

He’s also been fitted for his captain’s blazer, which he will wear when he joins Pakistan skipper Babar Azam in the middle of Karachi National Stadium on Monday for the toss [5.30pm NZ time].

As for the call he will make as the leader of the visiting team?

“We'll see how I wake up on the 26th and go from there.”