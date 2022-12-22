Ajaz Patel ready for 'sore left shoulder' after bowling just two Black Caps overs in 12 months

Black Caps spinner Ajaz Patel has only bowled two overs in international cricket in the past 12 months, but will have a big role to play during their two tests in Pakistan.

Ajaz Patel knew he was in for a quiet 12 months as a Black Cap when he returned to New Zealand last December after making history in India.

But even he might have expected to make more than one appearance and bowl more than two overs in the seven tests the team has played since then – four at home last summer and three in England in June.

On Wednesday evening, Patel joined 14 team-mates in flying off to Pakistan for the Black Caps’ first test visit since 2003 – a series that ended abruptly when a bomb exploded outside the team hotel and they made a hasty exit.

While the left-arm spinner might not have had a lot to do at international level in the past year, since he became the third man to take 10 wickets in a test innings with his haul of 10-119 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the city where he was born, he knows he’ll be busy over the next few weeks.

As he put it: “The left shoulder is about to be sore again”.

Patel has become somewhat of an overseas specialist since making his Black Caps test debut in late 2018, playing a key role as they beat their next opponents 2-1 in a series played in the United Arab Emirates, at a time when Pakistan was still deemed too risky a place to visit.

He finished that series with 13 wickets at an average of 29.61, but it wasn't until a tour of Sri Lanka in August the following year that he claimed another scalp, taking nine wickets at an average of 26.88 in a series drawn 1-1.

NZ Cricket Black Caps coach Gary Stead, new test captain Tim Southee, former skipper Kane Williamson and NZ Cricket boss David White at Thursday's announcement.

By the time he arrived in India last November, he had played our tests outside those two tours – three matches on home soil that ended wicketless and one in England where he claimed his only four wickets outside Asia.

In India last year, he took 17 at an average of 22.05, including match figures of 14-225 in Mumbai – a match the Black Caps nevertheless lost, handing the series to India with a 1-0 scoreline.

Patel's two international overs since then came at Lord's in London in June, but after they went for 22 as England chased down 277, he wasn't seen again in the series, which ended in a clean sweep to the hosts.

He will be back on Boxing Day when the first test against Pakistan starts at Karachi National Stadium [first ball 6pm NZ time] and he's ready for the challenge of leading the Black Caps attack in a two-match series where spin is set to play an outsized role.

"When the conditions are in your favour, there's certainly that pressure, especially as an international cricketer, to go out there and perform.

"But I think as international cricketers we thrive on that kind of pressure and that kind of environment and those challenges are what we enjoy about the game.

"For me personally, when I go into conditions like that, where I feel like they're going to be in my favour, I really make sure I, in a funny way, simplify things even further and try to make sure that I control what I can control and then let the wicket do the rest.”