The Black Caps test team is ageing – here's what an under-30 team might look like

Tim Southee has replaced Kane Williamson as the Black Caps' test captain. Coach Gary Stead, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson and NZ Cricket boss David White were present at the announcement.

The Black Caps test side is getting old.

Twelve players were used in the two drawn tests against Pakistan in Karachi and the youngest of them was Ish Sodhi, who turned 30 at the end of October.

According to Cricinfo, the first test was just the second in the 145-year history of the game to feature an XI without a player younger than 30.

The second test was therefore the third time and it got Stuff’s cricket writers thinking – what would a Black Caps XI look like if you could only pick those in their 20s (or their teens)?

Here is the result, having looked at players who have scored at least 500 runs or taken at least 20 wickets since the start of the 2020-21 Plunket Shield season.

Already there

The perfect place to start is with the three cricketers who have already played test cricket who are still in their 20s – seamer Kyle Jamieson, 28, who has played 16 matches and is a regular when fit; all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, 23, who has played three; and batter Glenn Phillips, 26, who debuted before either of them, but is yet to add to his lone test.

While Ravindra's three test caps to date have come as an all-rounder, batting at No 7, he opens the batting for the Wellington Firebirds in the Plunket Shield and that is where he is hoping to become a Black Cap in the long term, so we'll slot him in at then top of the order.

Phillips can then be placed at No 5, as a solid middle-order option, with Jamieson at No 9, giving the Black Caps under-30 test team a longer tail than the actual team has had of late.

Had Jamieson been fit, the Black Caps likely wouldn’t have made history for age-related reasons in Pakistan, while Phillips is breathing down the necks of Henry Nicholls and Will Young for a place in the top six.

Rachin Ravindra ??? ??? ??? Glenn Phillips ??? ??? ??? Kyle Jamieson ??? ???

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Kyle Jamieson has played the most tests of any Black Cap currently aged under 30.

Closing in

Next we'll turn to the three players in their 20s who have been included in Black Caps test squads in the last two years, but haven't made their debuts – wicketkeeper-batter Cam Fletcher, 29, and seamers Jacob Duffy, 28, and Blair Tickner, 29.

In addition to wearing the gloves, Fletcher has the highest average of the 15 under-30 batters to have scored at least 500 Plunket Shield runs since the start of the 2020-21 season, scoring his 837 runs, including three centuries, at an average of 55.8. But while his efforts might warrant a place higher up, we'll slot him at No 7 for the sake of simplicity.

Tickner and Duffy can then line up at No 10 and No 11 respectively, having returned similar figures in the Plunket Shield of late. Tickner has taken 53 wickets, including three five-wicket hauls, since the start of the 2020-21 season, at an average of 27.4, while Duffy has taken 57, including two five-fors, at an average of 29.35.

Rachin Ravindra ??? ??? ??? Glenn Phillips ??? Cam Fletcher ??? Kyle Jamieson Blair Tickner Jacob Duffy

Canterbury wicketkeeper Cam Fletcher has been included in Black Caps test squads, but is yet to make his debut.

Batters

Auckland Aces captain Robbie O’Donnell, 28, is the first pick to fill one of the four top-six slots, having scored 1315 runs in the last three seasons at an average of 54.79, while making six centuries. He goes at No 4, where he’s been batting this summer.

His younger brother Will O’Donnell, 25, has been the most successful opening batter in that time, scoring 838 runs at an average of 41.9, including three centuries, so he can slot in as Ravindra’s opening partner

Wellington’s Troy Johnson, 25, gets the nod at No 3, having scored 832 runs at 43.79 with two centuries, while his team-mate Nick Kelly, 29, goes in at No 6, having scored 1254 runs at 43.03, also including two centuries.

Rachin Ravindra Will O'Donnell Troy Johnson Robbie O'Donnell Glenn Phillips Nick Kelly Cam Fletcher ??? Kyle Jamieson Blair Tickner Jacob Duffy

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Auckland Aces captain Robbie O'Donnell has been a standout batter in the Plunket Shield over the past three seasons.

All-rounder

Ravindra and Phillips will provide this team with all the spin bowling they need – noting that Ravindra has been the most successful under-30 spinner in first-class cricket over the past three summers, taking 25 wickets at an average of 38.44. Phillips has taken 10 at an average of 21.6, mostly while playing third-fiddle to Louis Delport and Will Somerville with Auckland, prior to his move to Otago this summer.

That means we're looking for a fourth seamer who can also more than hold his own with the bat and slot in at No 8 – and in newly-minted Black Cap Henry Shipley, we have a seamer whose average of 17.25 over the past three seasons is second only to Jamieson's. In addition to taking 24 wickets, including a lone five-for, he has also scored 359 runs at an average of 39.89.

Rachin Ravindra (23): 846 runs at 31.33, one century; 25 wickets @ 38.44, no five-fors Will O'Donnell (25): 838 runs at 41.9, three centuries Troy Johnson (25): 832 runs at 43.79 two centuriess Robbie O'Donnell (28): 1315 runs at 54.79, six centuries Glenn Phillips (26): 686 runs at 42.88, no centuries; 10 wickets @ 21.6, no five-fors Nick Kelly (29): 1254 runs at 43.03, two centuries Cam Fletcher (29): 837 runs at 55.8, three centuries Henry Shipley (26): 24 wickets at 17.25, one five-for; 359 runs @ 39.89, no centuries Kyle Jamieson (28): 24 wickets at 13.96, three five-fors Blair Tickner (29): 53 wickets at 27.4, three five-fors Jacob Duffy (28): 57 wickets at 29.35, two five-fors

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Canterbury all-rounder Henry Shipley was recently called up to the Black Caps ODI squad to tour Pakistan and India.

Honourable mentions – batters

Our top six includes five of the six under-30 batters to have averaged more than 40 over the last three first-class seasons, with Auckland’s Mark Chapman, 28, the unlucky one to miss out.

Otago’s Dale Phillips, 24, and Northern Districts’ Henry Cooper, 29, deserve mention for scoring more than 1000 runs over the course of the past three seasons, while Otago’s Max Chu, 22, has shown promise as a wicketkeeper-batter, scoring 781 runs at 32.53.

Honourable mentions – bowlers

Central Districts seamer Brett Randell, 27, is the third bowler after Jamieson and Shipley to have averaged less than 20 with the ball over the past three seasons, taking 42 wickets at an average of 18.55.

Northern Districts’ Matt Fisher, 23, and Wellington’s Ben Sears, 24, are two players averaging under 25 who hold appeal due to their express pace. Fisher didn’t meet the 20-wicket criterium, but his NZ A callup last year was a guide as to how highly he is rated. He has 12 wickets at 20.33 over the past three Plunket Shield seasons, while Sears has 32 at 24.97.

Marty Melville/Photosport Mark Chapman is one of six under-30 batters to have averaged more than 40 over the past three Plunket Shield seasons.

Wellington’s Nathan Smith, 24, also stands out for his potential as a batter, though it’s fair to say he hasn’t realised that in the last few seasons, taking 39 wickets at 21.87 but only scoring 239 runs at 21.72.

Left-armers are also a rare breed and a point of interest with Trent Boult no longer centrally contracted and Neil Wagner starting to show his age as he heads towards his 37th birthday in March. Central Districts’ Ray Toole, 25 (21 wickets at 26.57), Auckland’s Ben Lister, 26 (21 at 26.57) and Canterbury’s Ed Nuttall, 29 (37 at 28.57) are the three who met the selection criteria here.

Canterbury left-armer Theo van Woerkom, 29, is the only spinner other than Ravindra to have taken 20 wickets across the last three summers, claiming 21 scalps at 45.38.

Otago’s Dean Foxcroft, 24, wasn’t in New Zealand for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, as Covid-19 border restrictions kept him from returning from a visit home to South Africa. If we were to bend our self-imposed rules slightly to consider his 2018-19 and 2019-20 campaigns instead, his off spin would lead the way, as he has taken 24 wickets at 19.08

The over-30s on the fringe

While this article has been focused on those under 30, the Black Caps selectors won’t be limited to those in their 20s if they have to look beyond the current squad of 15.

Chad Bowes, Tom Bruce and Joe Carter were the three over-30 batters who toured India with NZ A in October, alongside wicketkeeper Dane Cleaver.

Sean Solia and Logan van Beek went as seam-bowling all-rounders, while left-arm wrist-spinner Michael Rippon and off-spinner Joe Walker rounded out that squad.

Other formats

It’s not just the Black Caps test team that is ageing, but there has been a greater sprinkling of younger players in the one-day and Twenty20 international teams.

Jamieson, Phillips, and Ravindra have all played white-ball cricket for the Black Caps as well as tests, as have Duffy and Tickner from the under-30 XI and Chapman and Sears from the honourable mentions.

Batter Finn Allen and wicketkeeper Tim Seifert are the two others younger than 30 to have played international cricket not yet mentioned here.

Allen, Jamieson and Phillips are all on track to feature at the ODI World Cup in India later this year.