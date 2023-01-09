Black Caps call up Doug Bracewell

Doug Bracewell has done enough to keep him in the mind of Black Caps coach Gary Stead as he joins the Black Caps in Pakistan.

Pace-bowling all-rounder Doug Bracewell has been called up to replace the injured Matt Henry in the Black Caps one-day squads for Pakistan and India.

Henry was ruled out of the tour with an abdominal strain sustained on the final day of the second test in Karachi, with the injury requiring two to four weeks of rest and rehabilitation. New Zealand drew both tests against Pakistan.

Bracewell will only arrive in Pakistan on Wednesday, missing the opening match of the series on Monday night (NZT). There are three matches, with the second on Wednesday and the third on Friday.

Sky Sport New Zealand were again denied by Pakistan on a dramatic final day of the second test in Karachi.

Bracewell, who has 68 international caps to his name, most recently featured in the Black Caps home ODI series against the Netherlands last April.

The 32-year-old has been in good form with bat and ball on the domestic scene for the Central Stags, starting the season as one of the leading wicket takers in the Plunket Shield and more recently showing his ability with the bat, making key contributions for the Stags in the Super Smash T20s.

Otago Volts bowler Jacob Duffy will replace test captain Tim Southee in the ODI squad in India as teh Black Caps juggle their resources, but was unavailable to travel any earlier as a replacement for Henry as he is recovering from Covid.

Coach Gary Stead termed Bracewell “a natural replacement” for Henry in the one-0day scene.

“Doug is a quality bowler with a lot of experience, and we feel his skills best compliment the bowling mix we already have in the squads for Pakistan and India,” Stead aid.

“He has experience across all three formats at international level, has experience in the subcontinent, and has already shown his range of skills this season.”

Stead expressed sympathy for Henry, who picked up the injury on the final day of a hard fought Test in Karachi.

“Matt has been one of the leaders of our ODI attack for a number of years and I know he’s disappointed to be missing out because of injury.”

“With important home series coming up, it’s vital he has time to recover properly over the coming weeks.”

Auckland Aces bowler Kyle Jamieson (back) and Wellington Firebirds bowlers Adam Milne (side) and Ben Sears (back) were also unavailable for selection as they continue to recover from or manage injuries.

Kane Williamson resumes the captaincy for the ODIs in Pakistan while Tom Latham will handle those duties against India.

The ODI series against India starts on January 18 in Hyderabad.

Revised BLACKCAPS ODI squads v Pakistan and India: Kane Williamson (c) (Pakistan ODIs only), Tom Latham (captain - India ODIs), Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman (India ODIs only), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy (India ODI’s only), Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (Pakistan ODIs only), Blair Tickner.