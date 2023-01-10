Ford Trophy: Rachin Ravindra blasts rapid century as Wellington Firebirds scorch to 392 in big win

At University Oval Dunedin: Wellington Firebirds 392-6 off 50 overs (R Ravindra 113, T Johnson 78 not out, N Kelly 61; D Foxcroft 2-42, J Gibson 2-68) beat Otago Volts 282 all out 42.5 overs (H Rutherford 63, J Finnie 35, M Chu 31; L van Beek 3-66, L Georgeson 4-42) by 110 runs.

Rachin Ravindra isn’t in India with the Black Caps ODI squad but he’s sent a reminder to Gary Stead and his selection brains trust all the way from Dunedin.

Batting at No. 3 for the Wellington Firebirds, in their 110-run Ford Trophy victory over the Otago Volts at University Oval on Tuesday, Ravindra has given another glimpse of his potential ahead of the ODI World Cup later this year when blazing his way to an 89-ball century.

Ravindra was eventually dismissed for 113 from just 102 balls as Wellington made a whopping 392-6 in their 50 overs after being sent in by Volts skipper Hamish Rutherford.

Blake Armstrong/photosport Rachin Ravindra brought up his hundred in just 89 balls against the Otago Volts.

In response, Otago was bowled out for 282 in the 43rd over with Rutherford top scoring with 63 from 51, as Luke Georgeson claimed 4-42 for Wellington.

Ravindra’s aggressive knock featured nine fours and three sixes and lifts him to be the competition's top run scorer. It was his second century of the current Ford Trophy season, following his 105 from 99 balls against Northern Districts back in December.

The 23-year-old has previously been selected for three tests and six T20’s but as yet, has not been picked by the Black Caps in the 50-over format, however, with a 15-man squad heading to the spin-friendly conditions of India, he could yet enter the conversation for a spinning all-rounder.

Blake Armstrong/photosport Rachin Ravindra’s aggressive knock featured nine fours and three sixes.

So far in this summer’s Ford Trophy, Ravindra has only managed four wickets – three of them coming in one match – but he does have ability with his left-arm orthodox that is more promising than his List A career average of 56.50 and economy of 5.04 for just 14 wickets.

As the Ford Trophy resumed on Tuesday following the holiday season Super Smash carnival, Ravindra’s bat was sizzling hot.

His first 50 came up in just 37 balls with 40 of them coming from his seven fours and two sixes.

Devan Vishvaka, on List A debut, made a brisk 45 from 31 balls as he and Ravindra put on a 108-run partnership for the second wicket.

The pair's start was so rapid, following the early loss of Georgeson, the Firebirds brought up their first 100 in just 10 overs.

Boundary catching sensation Troy Johnson closed the innings out with a spectacular 78 from 47 balls after Nick Kelly earlier made 61 amongst a 105-run stand with Ravindra.