Vomit, then victory: Glenn Phillips blazes Black Caps to ODI series win over Pakistan

Black Caps batter Glenn Phillips made an unbeaten 63 off 44 as they chased down 281 to beat Pakistan in the decisive third ODI.

At Karachi National Stadium: Pakistan 280-9 (Fakhar Zaman 101; Tim Southee 3-56) lost to the Black Caps 281-8 in 48.1 overs (Glenn Phillips 63no, Kane Williamson 53, Devon Conway 52; Agha Salman 2-42) by two wickets

Glenn Phillips had to vomit during the first innings of the Black Caps’ third one-day international against Pakistan, after falling ill and being forced from the field.

As a result, he had to drop to No 7 as they chased 281 to win at Karachi National Stadium, where he proceeded to score 63 off 42 balls to lead his side to a memorable 2-1 series win.

He entered the fray with New Zealand in the middle of collapsing from 160-2 to 206-6, a wobble that looked to have potentially derailed their hopes.

The came his onslaught, which included some devastating sixes off the back foot, as well as his trademark hard running, even though he was visibly under the weather.

Phillips was dropped by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan on 50, but finished unbeaten with his highest ODI score as the Black Caps completed their chase with two wickets in hand and 11 balls to spare.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bat, giving his side the task of setting a target for the first time in the series.

Fakhar Zaman made 101 off 122 opening the batting before he was run out by a direct hit from substitute fielder Henry Nicholls.

Rizwan made 77 off 74 before he was bowled by an Ish Sodhi googly, breaking a partnership for the third wicket between him and Zaman worth 154.

Haris Sohail became the second batter to fall to a Nicholls direct hot for 22 off 25, while Agha Salman made 45 off 43 as Pakistan scored 49 runs in their last five overs to post 280-9.

Tim Southee finished with 3-56 from his 10 overs while Lockie Ferguson took 2-63.

Michael Bracewell was the tidiest of the spinners, taking 1-44 from his 10, while Sodhi took 1-50 from his 10 before he left the field with a leg injury – later returning to make a nine-ball duck while Phillips got New Zealand close.

Finn Allen became the third man run out in the match, for 25 off 25, but a partnership of 65 for the second wicket between Devon Conway and Kane Williamson helped the Black Caps rebuild.

Conway fell for 52 off 65 and was followed by Daryl Mitchell, who made 31 off 36 before departing off the final ball of the 31st over, top-edging a reverse sweep.

Pakistan had been 160-2 at that stage and the Black Caps were 160-3, setting up a tense finish.

As Williamson (53 off 68 before becoming the fourth run-out victim), Michael Bracewell and Tom Latham departed in quick succession and they slumped to 205-6, it looked like the chase might be beyond them.

Then came Phillips, who delivered New Zealand’s first ODI series win in Pakistan at the sixth time of trying.

The big moment

With one ball to go in the 43rd over, the Black Caps still needed 35 off 43 and the match was in the balance. Leg-spinner Usama Mir sent down a quicker delivery to finish his 10th over and Phillips nicked it, only for Rizwan to spill the sharp chance. Had he held it, the result might well have gone the other way.

Best with the bat

Phillips had to come in one spot lower than usual after spending time off the field and when he arrived at the crease, the Black Caps needed 100 off 87 balls. Fuelled by his knock of 63 off 42, they got those runs in just 76 deliveries. When you throw in the fact that he was ill, it made for a special innings.

Best with the ball

Michael Bracewell deceived Babar Azam and had him stumped cheaply and was the most economical of the Black Caps’ bowlers, keeping things under control through the middle of Pakistan’s innings.

The big picture

The Black Caps have now won two away ODI series in the space of 12 months and will now look to add a third in India, however, and there is also an injury cloud over Sodhi.