By the numbers: The key figures from the Black Caps' ODI series win in Pakistan

Glenn Phillps battled through illness to lead the Black Caps to a memorable win over Pakistan in Karachi.

The Black Caps have won a one-day international series in Pakistan for the first time.

Glenn Phillips battled through illness to get them home chasing 281 in the decider at Karachi National Stadium.

Here are some of the key numbers from the three-match series.

697

Tim Southee now has more wickets for New Zealand than any other bowler in cricketing history.The new test captain took 3-56 off 10 overs in the series-clinching win.

That gave him 697 wickets for New Zealand across all three international formats – tests, ODIs and Twenty20s.

Southee surpassed Daniel Vettori (696) with his three wickets and will also have Vettori in his sights in the two-test series against England in NZ next month. The 34-year-old has 353 test wickets to be third on the all-time list for his country, behind just Vettori (361) and Sir Richard Hadlee (431).

Fareed Khan/AP Tim Southee has now taken more wickets across all formats than any other Black Cap.

54.66

Kane Williamson’s average across the three matches was 54.66 – the best of the Black Caps’ batters.

The captain’s 85 was a key factor in his team’s win in the second match, while his 52 in their run chase in the third was also a valuable contribution.

He will be missed as he returns home to prepare for tests against England while the Black Caps move on to India.

3.9

Michael Bracewell emerged from the three-game ODI series versus Pakistan as New Zealand’s most economical bowler, conceding just 3.9 runs per over.

The off-spinner, who gave Pakistan trouble in the T20 tri-series in NZ ahead of the World Cup late last year, again proved difficult for the home team’s batters to master.

His four wickets came at a cost of 29.25 per scalp, while he restricted Pakistan’s batters to less than four runs per over – the only bowler from either side in the series to achieve that feat – to further his case for a place in the first-choice XI at the World Cup in India later this year

Fareed Khan/AP Michael Bracewell was the most economical of the Black Caps’ bowlers in Pakistan.

150

Phillips finished with a strike rate of 150 after making an unbeaten 63 off 42 balls to guide the Black Caps home in the third and final match of the series.

He hit four sixes and four fours on his way to making his first ODI half-century, having been laid low with a virus while fielding.

Only three batters have scored faster in a run chase for New Zealand while facing as many balls as Phillips – Bracewell against Ireland last July (154.87), Brendon McCullum against England at the 2015 Cricket World Cup (170.21) and McCullum against England in 2008 (179.06).

281

In making 281, the Black Caps chased down a target in excess of 280 for the 22nd time in ODI cricket – and for the ninth time on foreign soil.

They have now completed their last seven pursuits of a score of that magnitude, a run that stretches back to their loss to England at Chester-le-Street in the round-robin phase of the 2019 World Cup, where a target of 306 proved beyond them.

Five of the Black Caps’ chases of 281 or more have come in the past six months.