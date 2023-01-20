Black Cap Jimmy Neesham takes stunning one-handed grab for Pretoria Capitals in SA20

Black Cap Jimmy Neesham has taken a stunning one-handed grab for Pretoria Capitals in the SA20.

Jimmy Neesham has pulled in a highlight reel grab that will be a serious contender for catch of the season in the new SA20.

Fielding at backward point for his Pretoria Capitals, Neesham flung his body through the air to the left and plucked a rocket from Joburg Super Kings and West Indies all-rounder Alzarri Joseph, at full stretch in his left hand.

”Oh my goodness, I can not believe that,” one commentator said as Neesham pulled himself off the ground with ball in hand.

With his mouth wide open and an animated expression on his face, Neesham appeared to even be surprised himself.

The Black Caps white ball all-rounder has shared a video of his cracking catch with the caption: “Enjoyed that one a little bit.”

A fixture in T20 leagues around the globe, Neesham was recently with the Hobart Hurricanes in Australia’s Big Bash before jetting off to join the Pretoria Capitals in the inaugural season of the new South African T20 league.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Jimmy Neesham is currently playing for the Pretoria Capitals South Africa’s new T20 league.

And the T20 specialist has made an immediate impression.

In the match against the Super Kings on Thursday (NZ time), Neesham returned figures of 3-7 from three overs to go with his screamer of a catch.

He finished one not out with the bat as the Pretoria Capitals chased down the Super Kings’ 122 by scoring 123-4 with 42 balls to spare for a six-wicket win.

He bagged the man of the match award for his efforts.

Neesham declined a contract offer from New Zealand Cricket in 2022 but will still be considered for selection for the Black Caps when available.