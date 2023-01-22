Black Caps make worst start to an ODI innings, 11th-lowest total as India seal series win

India celebrate the wicket of Black Caps opener Devon Conway during their win in the second ODI in Raipur.

At Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur: Black Caps 108 all out in 34.3 overs (Glenn Phillips 36; Mohammed Shami 3-18) lost to India 111-2 in 20.1 overs (Rohit Sharma 51, Shubman Gill 40no) by eight wickets

The Black Caps made their worst start to a one-day international innings and their 11th-lowest total as they lost to India in Raipur on Saturday.

New Zealand were 15-5 after 10.3 overs before they were dismissed for 108 – their worst start with the bat in a 50-over match, followed by the time they slumped to 18-5 batting second in a loss to Sri Lanka in Colombo in July 2001.

Only three Black Caps reached double figures in the 34.3 overs they lasted on this occasion and India proceeded to chase down their target of 109 with eight wickets in hand and 19.5 overs remaining, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Glenn Phillips made 36 off 52 and shared in partnerships of 41 with Michael Bracewell and 47 with Mitchell Santner as the visitors tried to revive their innings at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

Finn Allen was the first to go, bowled for a five-ball duck by Mohammed Shami, who also caught and bowled Daryl Mitchell for one and returned to have Bracewell caught behind for 22.

Henry Nicholls was caught in the slips for two off Mohammed Siraj, who joined Shami in making the most of some valuable early movement.

Hardik Pandya caught and bowled Devon Conway for seven and when captain Tom Latham was also caught in the slips, for one off the bowling of Shardul Thakur, real embarrassment was potentially on the cards.

As Phillips, Bracewell and Santner rallied, their record low total of 64 kept its place in the history books and at 103-6 with 20 overs to be bowled, it even looked like they might end up with something they could dream of defending.

Then the final four wickets fell in the space of 27 balls, with Santner chopping on off Pandya for 27, Phillips holing out in the deep off off-spinner Washington Sundar, Lockie Ferguson following him for one and Blair Tickner being trapped LBW by Kuldeep Yadav.

The Black Caps’ final total of 108 was the 11th-lowest they had been dismissed for in an ODI and the sixth-lowest they had been dismissed for batting first.

Henry Shipley did trap Indian captain Rohit Sharma LBW for 51 and Santner got Kohli stumped by Latham for 11, but the home side reached their target with just under 30 overs remaining and Shubman Gill unbeaten on 40.

The big moment

At the end of the 30th over, the Black Caps had reason to feel good about their rescue effort, having added 88 runs in just under 20 overs while losing just one further wicket. Then came a slower ball from Pandya which Santner only managed to inside edge onto his stumps. From there just five more runs were added well the last three wickets fell.

Best with the bat

Phillips was the main man for New Zealand, but that’s not saying much. His dismissal was disappointing but by the time it came, he had no choice but to be aggressive.

Best with the ball

Lockie Ferguson was firey early, but couldn’t make the breakthroughs the Black Caps needed to put India under pressure.

The big picture

The last three ODI World Cups have been won by the team hosting the final and after a match like this, it’s easy to see why India will be heavy favourites to make it four in a row in November. With the Black Caps’ top order failing twice in a row, Mark Chapman surely has to get a go instead of Henry Nicholls in the third and final match of the series on Tuesday.