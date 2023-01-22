Black Caps' top six batters have had fortnight to forget in Pakistan and India

The Black Caps made their worst start to an ODI as India won the second match in the three-match series.

ANALYSIS: Being reduced to 15-5 on their way to 108 all out and a one-day international series loss to India on Saturday was the nadir of a bad fortnight for the Black Caps’ top order.

New Zealand’s top six batters have had a total of 30 innings over the past two weeks.

But they have only scored 40 or more on just seven occasions – and five of those innings came from the core the trio of Devon Conway, Kane Williamson and Tom Latham.

Mahesh Kumar A./AP Daryl Mitchell has scored 93 runs at an average of 15.5 since being moved to No 4 in the Black Caps’ ODI batting order.

One of the other two was opener Finn Allen’s innings of 40 off 39 balls in the first ODI in India.

The other was Glenn Phillips’ match-winning innings of 63 off 42 balls in the third ODI in Pakistan, which he technically made at No 7, when illness forced him to come in one spot lower than usual.

Daryl Mitchell is therefore the odd man out, having made 36, five, 31, nine and one in his five bats in the subcontinent so far.

In his six innings since he was promoted to bat at No 4, Mitchell has scored 93 runs at an average of 15.5 and he, more than anyone, would benefit from making runs in the dead rubber against India on Tuesday in Indore.

Allen and Latham are the other two who have had tours to forget, scoring 95 and 85 runs respectively in their five turns at bat, with highest scores of 40 and 42.

Henry Nicholls has also failed to fire since replacing Williamson when the Black Caps shifted from Pakistan to India, making 18 and two.

In the short term, it would be a wasted opportunity if Nicholls didn’t make way for Mark Chapman in the third ODI.

Chapman deserves a chance to show what he’s got, having made an unbeaten 101 in his only ODI outing in the past two years, against Scotland in Edinburgh last July.

Michael Bracewell has impressed at No 7, most notably when he made 140 to take the Black Caps close in the first Indian ODI, but moving him up the order would run the risk of taking him away from a role he’s performing well.

The top order’s struggles come with time running out with regard to selecting the Black Caps’ squad for the Cricket World Cup in India in October and November.

When they return home from their current visit to India, there will be just eight ODIs to go before coach Gary Stead and selector Gavin Larsen have to finalise their 15-man selection.

Even if Allen and Mitchell fail again in Indore, it’s hard to see them losing their places for the first three of those, at home against Sri Lanka at the end of March.

If they don’t have runs on the board by the end of that series, however, things could get interesting.

The last five Black Caps ODIs before the World Cup squad is chosen will be in Pakistan in April and May – and they are set to be without their Indian Premier League players for them.

That means Allen, Conway, Williamson and Phillips will be absent and the likes of Chapman and Nicholls and others such as Dane Cleaver and Will Young should get chances to make a late bid.

Black Caps’ top six in Pakistan and India

Finn Allen: 29, 1, 25 v Pakistan; 40, 0 v India

Devon Conway: 0, 101, 52 v Pakistan; 10, 7 v India

Kane Williamson: 26, 85, 53 v Pakistan

Henry Nicholls: 18, 2 v India

Daryl Mitchell: 36, 5, 31 v Pakistan; 9, 1 v India

Tom Latham: 42, 2, 16 v Pakistan; 24, 1 v India

Glenn Phillips: 37, 3, 63no v Pakistan; 11, 36 v India