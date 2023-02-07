Another former Black Cap joins England with Brendon McCullum for New Zealand tour

Former Black Cap and Northern Districts all-rounder Anton Devcich at an England training session this week at Mount Maunganui.

Pink ball warm-up match: New Zealand XI v England. Where: Seddon Park, Hamilton. When: Wednesday and Thursday (play starting at 2pm)

Three ex-Black Caps are plotting to bring down their former national team as Brendon McCullum’s England test side begins its New Zealand tour in Hamilton on Wednesday.

McCullum, an iconic former New Zealand captain, and offspinner Jeetan Patel are full-time staff on England’s coaching team, preparing for two tests against the Black Caps in Mount Maunganui and Wellington this month.

Patel joined the England staff in 2019 for their last tour of New Zealand and was appointed their spin bowling coach in 2021.

Another former Black Cap, retired all-rounder Anton Devcich, has also been added to England’s coaching group in a short-term role.

A spokesperson for the England team said Devcich, 37, the ex-Northern Districts left-hander who finished playing in 2021, was part of their coaching set-up for this tour.

“Dev is with us working on supporting the players in the nets,” the spokesperson told Stuff.

Bruce Lim/Photosport Brendon McCullum is back in New Zealand as England’s test coach.

England’s only warm-up match before next week’s first test in Mount Maunganui will be the two-day fixture, with the pink ball, against the New Zealand XI at Seddon Park on Wednesday and Thursday.

Central Districts batter Tom Bruce, who has played 17 Twenty20s for the Black Caps, will captain the Kiwi side that includes test players Will Young and Kyle Jamieson.

Bruce said he had never worked with McCullum and had followed him more for his involvement in horse racing, as well as his cricketing exploits.

He is more familiar with Devcich, who he has encountered regularly in domestic cricket.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Tom Bruce will captain the New Zealand XI against England in Hamilton (FILE PHOTO).

“Me and Devvy strictly chat on the field. There's no real chat off the field. Devvy has a good mouth on him, so I'm sure he'll be feeding the guys in there a lot of knowledge,” Bruce said after training on Tuesday, with a wry smile.

England’s test side has been in terrific form since last June when McCullum took over and star all-rounder Ben Stokes was named captain, transforming a team that was in disarray.

They’ve won nine out of 10 tests, beating the Black Caps 3-0 in England last year, with positive, aggressive cricket that’s been dubbed “Bazball” as a nod to McCullum’s style he was famed for as a player and a captain, even if he doesn’t like the term.

“He is right up there in cricketing circles. He's a character of the game and an icon of New Zealand sport,” Bruce said of McCullum.

Bruce Lim/Photosport Jeetan Patel has been full-time on England’s coaching staff since 2021.

“Not just in cricket, either. People outside of cricket have grown to love and respect the guy for what he did on the field and what he's doing now with England.”

Devcich, who played 12 one-day internationals and four T20s for the Black Caps between 2013 and 2016, has been coaching in and around his hometown of Hamilton since retiring, working in a role this summer with St Peter's School in Cambridge.

At this stage, his position with England appears to be for their New Zealand tour only, ahead of the first test with the pink ball at Mount Maunganui, starting next Thursday.

The test at Bay Oval will be the first match the Black Caps have played at home in any format this summer since the final ODI against India in Christchurch on November 30.

That was abandoned because of rain – one of seven washouts in a record-breaking run of international fixtures abandoned in New Zealand because of the weather in a calendar year.

However, the forecast for Hamilton’s warm-up match is mostly fine, albeit with a few showers possible on Wednesday.

Bruce said fast bowler Jamieson would get plenty of overs ahead of his potential test comeback next week after an eight-month absence because of a back injury.

Amongst the young talent getting an opportunity against England is former Black Cap Craig Cumming’s son, 19-year-old Jacob, an Otago batter.

New Zealand XI squad: Tom Bruce (c), Adi Ashok, Jacob Cumming, Sean Davey, Curtis Heaphy (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Jarrod McKay, Robbie O’Donnell, Will O’Donnell, Quinn Sunde, Sean Solia, Theo van Woerkom, Will Young.