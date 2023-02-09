Brendon McCullum says fun is 'everything' in his blueprint for England to face the Black Caps

Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum is in New Zealand for the first time as England's test coach.

Brendon McCullum’s blueprint for England to have fun despite the grind of test cricket was evident in his side’s first bat on New Zealand soil since he became test coach last May.

In 69.2 overs on Wednesday, albeit against some inexperienced bowlers in the New Zealand XI in Hamilton’s two-day tour match with the pink ball, England walloped 17 sixes and 55 fours to finish 465 all out after scoring rapidly at nearly seven runs per over.

The morning after, McCullum gave his first press conference as England’s test coach back in his homeland, down the road from his house near Matamata, and detailed the thinking behind the approach that’s been coined “Bazball”, a term he doesn’t appear to like.

Still, he said they want to “entertain” and stressed the significance of an “enjoyment factor” that seemingly resonated with the New Zealand public when he led the Black Caps to the 2015 ODI World Cup final, with each match up to the Melbourne decider played at home.

“We want guys to play a style of cricket that allows their talent to come through and have a good time while they are doing it,” he told a large press pack of more than 20 reporters at England’s team hotel in Hamilton on Thursday.

“The boys just play how they want. From our point of view, it's about giving them the most amount of freedom and flexibility to do what they want to do.

TOM LEE/STUFF Brendon McCullum detailed England’s approach to test cricket before this month’s series with the Black Caps.

“Batting, we want to identify when it's time to absorb pressure and be brave enough to identify when it's time to put pressure back on the opposition.

“If you're able to do that and get out doing it, so be it.”

With talismanic Christchurch-born skipper Ben Stokes, the hard-hitting former Black Caps batter has revitalised an English test team that was at rock bottom barely one year ago after a humiliating Ashes defeat in Australia last summer.

They’ve since won nine out of 10 tests and a fascinating two-test series with the Black Caps begins with the pink ball in Mount Maunganui next Thursday.

Before training started last weekend, England spent a week in Queenstown, mostly relaxing with some “good golf, bad golf and everything in between”, McCullum said of their time in the spectacular resort town.

“But when they put their heads down, they put in the hard yards. That's all you can ask for,” he added.

Fun is also important in McCullum’s England.

“It's everything. In any job you do, you want to have fun, right? Or else what's the point in doing it,” McCullum said.

TOM LEE/STUFF A large press pack attended McCullum’s first press conference as England’s test coach in New Zealand.

“We get one crack at life. If you've got some skills, aspirations and dreams, why would you not live those out and have a smile on your face?

“Test cricket, in particular, is such a difficult game. These guys have so many options to play [other formats].

“It's also about creating some memories and some relationships which last well beyond your cricketing careers. That's how I like to view this time we've got as a team.

“It won’t always be rosy, but one thing you can do is bring that same positive attitude.”

McCullum said “you don’t know where the ceiling is” when your players have smiles on their faces, especially with Stokes as captain.

“With this skipper in charge, I'm not sure what's possible. He's a guy who writes his own scripts.

“He has achieved some special things, and I know the plans he has for this team are quite lofty.”

McCullum was asked about what reception he would get from New Zealanders when his England team plays the Black Caps.

TOM LEE/STUFF Brendon McCullum's England play the Black Caps in the first test next week at Mount Maunganui.

He paused but soon emphasised how “we want to ensure people walk away from the game with a great experience”.

“It should be fine, I would think,” he said.

“Whether New Zealand win or whether we [England] win, it's going to be entertaining.

“Obviously, people are patriotic and want their own team to win, but this is one of the reasons we're in the job – we want to make test cricket entertaining.”