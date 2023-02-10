Brendon McCullum says Kane Williamson could go down as 'greatest leader' of Black Caps

Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum is in New Zealand for the first time as England's test coach.

Brendon McCullum says Kane Williamson, his successor as Black Caps captain, could go down as New Zealand cricket’s “greatest-ever leader” after he stepped down as test skipper.

Williamson, who was the captain in three formats, relinquished the role in tests before the drawn two-test series (0-0) against Pakistan in December and was replaced by veteran fast bowler Tim Southee.

McCullum, 41, retired in 2016 and Williamson took the job, leading the Black Caps to world No 1 in the test rankings and victory in the inaugural World Test Championship in 2021.

The 32-year-old gave up the test captaincy in an effort to manage his workload while he still plays in each format, internationally, and in franchises such as the IPL in white-ball cricket.

READ MORE:

* Brendon McCullum says fun is 'everything' in his blueprint for England to face the Black Caps

* Kyle Jamieson looks sharp with pink ball while England batters dominate New Zealand XI

* Another former Black Cap joins England with Brendon McCullum for New Zealand tour

* Kane Williamson finds runs for Northern Districts in England test series tuneup

* How the Kiwi connection of Brendon McCullum, Ben Stokes set England free



Williamson remains Black Caps captain in one-day cricket and McCullum, whose England side will likely face him and Southee in this month’s two-test series, said his old team-mate and batting partner would be remembered as one of the nation’s great test skippers.

McCullum said he wasn’t surprised with his decision to drop the test captaincy after nearly seven years in the role.

“He did an amazing job and for a long time. From when he took over the job, he was able, in time, to leave it in a better place than when he found it,” McCullum said in Hamilton on Thursday.

“New Zealand Cricket is very lucky he's still playing and to offer another level of leadership.

“Captaincy is hard. It's consuming. It's not just on the field but off it because you're involved in everyone's lives and have to try to encourage them as well.

“He'll possibly go down as our greatest-ever leader.”

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Brendon McCullum with Kane Williamson, pictured in 2016, before he retired and Williamson became captain.

In Williamson’s 40 tests in charge, the Black Caps recorded 22 victories, eight draws and 10 losses.

His 55% win rate since succeeding McCullum is comfortably the best of any New Zealand test skipper.

McCullum went at 35.5% (11 wins from 31) and the country's longest serving captain, Stephen Fleming, at 35% (28 wins from 80).

Williamson remains a key batter in the test team despite struggling with an elbow injury in recent years.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport From left to right in the foreground: Brendon McCullum, Kane Williamson and Tim Southee after a test against Australia in 2015.

The England series, starting with the pink ball next Thursday at Mount Maunganui, will be Southee’s first in New Zealand.

McCullum said the 34-year-old’s appointment was “really good” for New Zealand Cricket.

He spent much of his career alongside Southee, who is approaching former spinner Daniel Vettori’s record for test wickets.

Southee needs nine to pass Vettori (361), who is second only to legendary quick Sir Richard Hadlee (431) on New Zealand’s list of leading wicket takers in test cricket.

However, his captaincy will be more under the spotlight because the Black Caps have tumbled down the world rankings since last June’s 3-0 test series loss in England. Their test championship defence is over, too.

“I know Tim better than pretty well. I know him very well,” McCullum said.

“He's a cricketer in the back end of his career who's had an immense role for a while and has been a key part of the change from where it was to where it is now.

“We know they'll be good in these conditions. He can be creative as he always is.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Tim Southee and Brendon McCullum celebrating a wicket against Australia in 2015.

“He plays with a full heart and will rally those guys. He's not afraid to have a crack.

“This [series] could be quite good because both skippers are in the same mould.”

Ben Stokes is poised to lead England against the Black Caps after sitting out this week’s tour match with the New Zealand XI in Hamilton.

The first test begins in Mount Maunganui next week. The second starts in Wellington the following Friday.