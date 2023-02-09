Will Young fails to state case for test recall after cheap dismissal for New Zealand XI against England

Will Young faced England’s attack for the New Zealand XI in Hamilton on Thursday.

At Seddon Park, Hamilton: England 465 all out (Harry Brook 97, Dan Lawrence 85, Joe Root 77, Ben Foakes 57; Kyle Jamieson 3-65, Jarrod McKay 3-72) played New Zealand XI 310 all out (Quinn Sunde 91, Jacob Cumming 48; Olly Stone 3-54).

Will Young failed to make a significant impact to push his case for a test recall after he was stumped on 28 against England in Thursday’s tour match in Hamilton.

The 30-year-old Central Districts batter was named in the Black Caps’ 14-man squad for the two-test England series, but he was dropped last June in England and a comeback might depend on someone else’s misfortune in the batting order.

It was Auckland batter Quinn Sunde, yet to play a first-class match, who had a memorable outing for the New Zealand XI, who were bowled out for 310 when the two-day fixture concluded in low-key fashion at Seddon Park.

The 22-year-old, a former New Zealand under-19s player on an Auckland contract, batted at No 6 for 91 off 127 balls with 14 hours and one six against a pace attack including English greats James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

However, he was denied a century in the final hour, throwing his head back in disappointment after edging to Joe Root in the slips from Olly Stone’s pace with a moving pink ball in glaring floodlights.

Bruce Lim/Photosport Quinn Sunde will remember his knock against England for a long time.

Kyle Jamieson and Young were the only test squad players facing England in the warm-up match.

Young’s chance to bat on Thursday lasted only 55 balls, with three fours and one six, and he was undone cheaply by England spinner Jack Leach in the last ball of the first session, stumped by Ben Foakes.

He has played 12 tests since his debut in 2020 without scoring a ton, managing six 50s with an average of 28.60.

Granted, Young was unlikely to unseat any of New Zealand’s batters before next week’s first test.

Tom Latham and Devon Conway opened in their last test, a draw against Pakistan in January, followed by Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, all-rounder Daryl Mitchell and wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.

Young was also dropped on 13 and trudged off for the dinner break with the New Zealand XI 92-3, replying to England’s swashbuckling 465 on day one.

Fast bowler Jamieson impressed with the pink ball on Wednesday, with pace and movement, taking three wickets to suggest he could feature in the two-test series that starts next Thursday in Mount Maunganui.

Jamieson walked out to bat under the lights in the final session but departed for 10 after he was caught on the boundary off Matthew Potts.

TOM LEE/STUFF Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum is in New Zealand for the first time as England's test coach.

Day two was equally relaxed after stumps were called 20.4 overs early on Wednesday once England were bowled out following a batting onslaught.

Interest waned, on and off the field, before the impressive Stone claimed his third wicket to finish the New Zealand XI’s innings with 7.5 overs remaining.

England captain Ben Stokes sat out both days, watching mostly from the boundary with sunglasses with Brendon McCullum, the ex-Black Caps skipper in New Zealand as England’s test coach for the first time.

There was little movement from the pink ball in the first session on a breezy Hamilton afternoon, with five England seamers – Anderson, Broad, Stone, Potts and Ollie Robinson – bowling to an inexperienced Kiwi side.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Stuart Broad took this stunning catch off his own bowling to remove Robbie O'Donnell.

Veteran Broad took the first wicket of Will O’Donnell with a spectacular caught and bowled, sticking out a hand and holding on.

Otago opener Jacob Cumming, the son of former Black Cap Craig, impressed with 48 but gave his wicket away to Stone, miscuing a swat through the leg side that was caught by Ollie Pope.

In the second session, Robbie O’Donnell was run out by James Anderson for 34 off 35 before Tom Bruce was caught behind off Ollie Robinson for 40.

Sunde and Sean Solia came out to bat for the last session, with the New Zealand XI 212-5, and the latter was out for 25 to part-time spinner Root when Pope pouched a simple chance.

Curtis Heaphy laboured to 14 before Sunde agonisingly fell nine runs short of his century.