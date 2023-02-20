Black Caps star Kyle Jamieson to have back surgery

New Zealand bowler Kyle Jamieson is going under the knife to sort out his back issues.

Black Caps star Kyle Jamieson will have surgery on his injured back this week, and it could be four months before his cricketing future is known.

The fast bowler and useful lower order batsman had his international comeback halted before the opening test against England as he injury flared up, and now has had a stress fracture confirmed.

“Kyle has seen a back surgeon and is getting surgery later in the week,” Black Caps coach Gary Stead confirmed as New Zealand soaked up their 267-run loss to England in the opening test in Mt Maunganui.

NZ lost the first test to England by 267 runs in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

“It’s been a challenging and difficult time for Kyle and a big loss for us. He has been fantastic when he has been around all of our sides when he has been part of them.

“So we just wish him well, and we will know more in about three to four months about what that end prognosis looks like for him.”

Stead felt the confirmation of surgery would give Jamieson, man of the match in the historic ICC world test championship final won by New Zealand in 2021, a plan to work to, though the timeline for his recovery and hopeful return remained uncertain.

“Surgery provides a quicker return to play and that’s the encouraging thing for him. We want to give him the best chance of recovery because we know what a star he has been for us.”

Kyle Jamieson has proven competitive in all forms of the game for New Zealand with his height and pace.

The continued absence of Jamieson, 28, is a blow to the struggling Black Caps bowling department that suffered at the aggressive attacking approach of the English batsmen.

But there is some relief for the second test in Wellington with Matt Henry available again after his wife Holly delivered their first child, a baby girl.

Stead said Henry would replace Jacob Duffy in the squad while leg-spinner Ish Sodhi had also been released.

Stead admitted there was no hiding from the heavy loss to England who had managed to force the pace of the game and also engineered a way to get New Zealand batting in the crucial night sessions where the pink ball was menacing.

“We are obviously disappointed that we didn’t get the result that we are seeking,” Stead said.

Matt Henry is back in the Black Caps mix for the second test in Wellington.

“The way England are playing isn’t a surprise to us at all, but they are playing very, very well.

“For us, it's finding ways now that we can counter that and, I guess, try and slow them down in the pace they are playing the game.

“Want to get to the Basin and play our style of cricket and hopefully put some pressure back on England.

“They are on a bit of a roll and playing with some real confidence.”

That key ingredient is lacking in a New Zealand team struggling for combined form and results. But Stead said there wouldn’t be any panic and the Basin Reserve was a familiar setting for them to try to turn things around in a return to the traditional daytime test format.

“I don’t think it’s unfair to say we are lacking a bit of that confidence at the moment, but I can assure you the faith is still with this group of guys,” he said.

“We believe these are our best cricketers. Won’t make wholesale or snappy changes when all of our top order struggled.

“We want to go out and throw some punches back at England and I thought through this (first) test we did that really, really well at times.”