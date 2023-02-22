Mark Reason: Bazball is here to be enjoyed, but it's a fad all the same

Mark Reason is a sports columnist for Stuff

OPINION: “It’s not an idea, dad, it’s an ideology.”

Thus spake the young fruitcake, with great disrespect for his father’s ludicrous suggestion that the whole idea of Bazball might not suit Joe Root and Ben Stokes, England’s two most technically proficient batters.

Of course, in some ways the 23-year-old scion is quite right. Bazball is not just a bashfest designed to liberate England’s more technically incompetent batters. It is a way of living. It is test cricket as fun and entertainment. It is a stripping away. It is freedom.

It is also mighty popular. The Basin Reserve is sold out for the weekend of the second test.

Yes, this is partly because the crazy panjandrums who design the test schedule have starved New Zealanders of test cricket this summer on and off our tv screens. But it is also because Bazball has gathered the fervour of a Mexican wave as it sweeps around the world.

The fans love it. The wretched tactic of ‘bouncer bore’, ironically invented by McCullum and executed by Neil Wagner, was whacked out of the park by England’s Bazball biffers. Even New Zealand supporters were celebrating the sight of ball after ball of intended negative attrition sail pinkily onto the grassy knolls of Tauranga’s Bay Oval.

When Harry Brook, who turns 23 this week, then began flat-batting Wagner back over his head, the game was up. Two years ago New Zealand were a serious challenge but they are currently ranked fifth in the world and even the most ardent Kiwi wouldn’t claim they are much good at the moment.

Stuff Brendon McCullum has inspired the England team to play adventurously.

The winning Test Championship team of 2021 is no more. Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme and Trent Boult have all gone and Kyle Jamieson has had injury woes since June and now needs back surgery. New Zealand does not have the depth to cover up so many losses.

Moreover, the remaining big boppers are out of form and not pulling the team with them. Kane Williamson scored a duck in the second innings against England and new captain Tim Southee didn’t take a wicket in the England second innings and was out first ball. They look tired. Maybe they need a dose of Bazball to revive the spirits.

McCullum says the philosophy of Bazball is to “take away all the things that stymie talent…the media, the fear of failure, the repercussions if it doesn’t go right.”

He might also have mentioned coaches as he has chucked a few of those out. Too much noise. We have gone from one extreme to the other. Fifteen years ago it was the craze of Moneyball and detailed statistical analysis.

In McCullum world that led to paralysis by analysis, so now it is all about “Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité”. Marshal Baz would go down well in France. I wonder wryly what the stiff-upper-lipped cricketers who came out of World War II would have made of Bazball. Frippery or merciful release.

It is certainly a big hit in modern Blighty. Brook, whom his captain nominated as a future global superstar, said; “I stuck to my strength (against Wagner) and just kept trying to whack it. One of the most fun I’ve had. Every time I go out to bat I’m really excited to go out and just do whatever I want.”

Ah, the kids just wanna have fun. There’s a song in there somewhere, a song of songs blasted out by the Barmy Army and the England changing room. It’s a tune for everyone, for bowlers just as much as batters.

Captain Ben Stokes, the choirmaster, said of the bowlers, “As long as we’re taking ten wickets it doesn’t really matter how many runs we go for. And that’s what everyone has bought into. Obviously we’ve got an ethos with the bat, but also with the ball. It’s about taking ten wickets and not worrying about how many runs we go for.”

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Joe Root comes up with a Bazball shot.

It’s an ethos, a philosophy, an ideology. Perhaps it will soon even be a religion, the supplicants of Bazball in their white robes walking across the world of cricket. It may pain me to watch a great batsman like Root out in both innings to the reverse sweep, but this is Baz’s time. You live by the sword, you die by the sword.

At the moment the time is perfect for living Bazball. There is a test cricket chasm opening up between Australia, India, South Africa, England and the rest. England have not had to play the top three times away from home yet. They are playing two declining test teams in foreign lands between a long run of home tests. Bazball is all about momentum and the schedule has fallen perfectly for it to thrive.

In two years, when the hard away series against India, Australia and South Africa lie ahead, when the excitement of novelty has worn off and when players are again feeling tired from so much cricket, I suspect a fall will come. That is the nature of things. Bazball will come and go like every other fad, but it will leave behind a legacy, just as the ripples remain of the great attacking Australian team of Adam Gilchrist.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Harry Brook embodies the adventurous England approach to batting at the Bay Oval.

For now Bazball is here in New Zealand to be enjoyed. I suspect there are a few diehard fans who are uncomfortable about McCullum, who only relinquished the captaincy of his country seven years ago, coaching against his own people. It still has the taste of insider trading, even of a lack of patriotism. I suspect it has contributed to Williamson’s struggles.

But New Zealand has more to worry about than that on a cricket pitch. With the loss of Boult, Jamieson and de Grandhomme, their bowling attack has gone from world beating to third rate. And the retirement of Ross Taylor has left a huge hole in the batting order, the slip cordon and the ‘ethos’ of the team. Henry Nicholls, with an average of 22 in his previous 22 innings, is not the answer. Devon Conway needs to play at four.

The Black Caps were a bit of a rabble in Tauranga. Indeed the stand-out performance by a New Zealander was that of Jared Carter, the groundsman. To produce such a wonderful cricket surface in the face of Cyclone Gabrielle is a testament to what forward planning, talent and conscientiousness can do. Our governments should take note.

And so should New Zealand’s cricket management. No one yet has found a way to consistently counter Bazball. Is it beyond the wit of Gary Stead and Tim Southee? Perhaps. Gone for now are the days of ‘batting time’. Bazball is an entirely different type of hard slog.

The man himself is apparently not entirely comfortable with the term. McCullum finds it reductive. Ah, the irony. Come on Baz, embrace it. Isn’t that supposed to be the message.

You should thank the media, in this case ESPN’s Andrew Miller, for coining the term. The name creates an identity and is part of the power. And in case you hadn’t noticed, the very idea of Bazball becoming a cult, an ethos, a philosophy, an ideology, has entirely removed the pressure from the England players.

They can genuinely say; “It’s not our fault,” if things go wrong.

It is cricket for the young fruitcake’s generation, for the kids of today.