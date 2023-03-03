Black Caps to play United Arab Emirates for first time since 1996 before England series

Tom Latham and Kane Williamson walking off after the Black Caps beat India in an ODI last year in Auckland.

The Black Caps will play the United Arab Emirates in a full international for the first time since 1996 in a three-match Twenty20 series in August.

New Zealand Cricket announced the series on Friday and the matches will take place in the UAE before the Black Caps head to England for two white-ball series.

The last and only time the Black Caps played the UAE was in an ODI in a group match at the 1996 World Cup in Faisalabad, Pakistan.

Roger Twose top-scored with 92 as the Black Caps posted 276-8 before restricting the UAE to 167-9 in reply, winning by 109 runs.

The three T20s against the UAE, one of the ICC’s associate members with ODI status, will be played on August 17, 19 and 20, with venues to be confirmed.

The Black Caps will then travel to England for the start of the four-match T20 series in Durham on August 31 (NZ time).

A four-match ODI series against England begins in Cardiff on September 8.

England are the reigning world champions in both white-ball formats after winning the ODI World Cup on home turf in 2019 and last year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

The Black Caps beat England’s test team by one-run this week to draw the two-match series in New Zealand.