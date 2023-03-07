Mitchell Santner claims five wickets to achieve rare Plunket Shield double

No longer a staple in the Black Caps test side, Mitchell Santner is doing his chances of a recall no harm at all.

Fresh from a first-innings score of 136 for Northern Districts against the Central Stags in their Plunket Shield match on Monday, the left-arm spinner claimed his first five-wicket bag in the four-day format.

Santner became just the third Northern player to achieve the first-class century and five-wicket bag double in the same match, following on from Grant Bradburn (104 and 5-114 against Wellington in the 2000/01 season) and Tim Southee (156 and 5-69 against Wellington in 2012/13).

Santner’s first five-wicket bag comes in his 12th season of Plunket Shield however, he missed chunks of that when unavailable due to international duty. In total, he has played just 57 first-class matches.

He ended with figures of 5-51 off 26.1 overs as the Stags were dismissed for 245. Among his wickets was topscorer Brad Schmulian (108), Tom Bruce for 67 and occasional Black Caps all-rounder Doug Bracewell, first ball.

Santner was then caught for 41 playing a hook shot in Northern’s second innings as they chased quick runs before attempting to bowl the Stags out for an outright victory at Mt Maunganui's Bay Oval.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Mitchell Santner is having quite the game against the Central Stags in the Plunket Shield.

Northern declared at the tea break at 194-7, setting the Stags an unlikely target of 463 runs for victory. The match will move into its fourth and final day on Wednesday.

Despite Santner being just the 44th instance of the double in all of New Zealand first-class cricket, it’s not the first time it’s been achieved this season.

Auckland Aces captain and part-time bowler Robbie O'Donnell scored a century and took his maiden five-for against Canterbury at Hagley Oval in November.