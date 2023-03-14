'Dive To Survive' - cricket world laps up Black Caps' latest miracle

“Dive To Survive” read the headline in Wisden and even the Australians chipped in with “miraculous” as the world’s cricket media lapped up New Zealand’s latest test thriller.

New Zealand’s last ball victory over Sri Lanka in Christchurch came hard on the heels of their one-run win over England in Wellington.

Drama and the Black Caps go hand in hand these days it seems, as they stretch the five-day game to its very limit.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Kane Williamson’s desperate dive gets New Zealand home for a famous win over Sri Lanka.

English publication Wisden, regarded as the “Bible of Cricket”, concentrated on the last over dramatics, particularly the last ball, with the “Dive To Survive” headline covering the desperate dives at either end by New Zealand batters Kane Williamson and Neil Wagner as they stole the winning run off a bye.

It was “test cricket at its very best” with Williamson, back to his very best this summer at home, described as “cooler than most things in cricket” and just the player needed for “a hair-raising finish”.

It takes a bit to stir the emotions in the Australian media when the “Baggy Green” isn’t involved. Some of their outlets chose to ignore this test, but Fox Sports were gripped by it.

“New Zealand has pulled off the most miraculous of victories in Christchurch,” they began their match report, with the win secured “by less than five centimetres” as an umpire’s review confirmed Williamson’s desperate dive was just good enough.

Joe Allison/Getty Images New Zealand captain Tim Southee congratulates his last ball heroes Kane Williamson and Neil Wagner.

“The Black Caps are synonymous with games being decided ‘by the barest of margins’, but this will be remembered as one of the most thrilling match endings in test history. Only a couple of weeks ago, we were saying the same thing about New Zealand’s one-run victory over England, which also finished in dramatic circumstances.”

On a rain-hit final day Fox Sports noted the demanding target for New Zealand’s run chase - 257 runs from 53 overs for victory, while Sri Lanka required nine wickets to keep their chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final alive.

“Typically, the Kiwis would have blocked out the last three hours and played for a draw – but seemingly inspired by England’s BazBall mentality, they surprised everyone and went on the attack.”

Williamson’s unbeaten 121 made him their hero, but there was special mention for Wagner, battling a torn hamstring and a bulging disc in his back, to help secure this famous victory on his 37th birthday.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Neil Wagner relives the moment with Kane Williamson after winning the test match for New Zealand against Sri Lanka.

Leading cricket website Cricinfo asked in their fitting headline: “If you need someone to scramble, who better than Kane Williamson?”

Having missed the last delivery with an attempted hook, they said his instincts immediately went ot Plan B and that mad scramble for the bye.

“And he scrambled the hell out of it.”

Cricinfo said the three and a half hour mega-session “was a steady ramping of tension, ending up in a crescendo of chaos at the death”.

“With Williamson at the crease the chase was always in control, even with five needed off three you felt he had matters in hand, and when he pierced what looked an army of boundary riders in the covers, Sri Lanka too realised it was out of their hands.

“It was always Williamson's chase to lose.”