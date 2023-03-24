Eden Park ODI must-win for Sri Lanka thanks to ICC Cricket World Cup Super League

Sri Lanka’s ODI series against the Black Caps is huge for their hopes of World Cup qualification.

EXPLAINER: If you thought the Black Caps’ ODI series against Sri Lanka, starting this weekend, carried little significance, you are only partly right.

In fact, Saturday’s opening game in Auckland is absolutely pivotal for the tourists.

That is because if they want to ensure themselves direct qualification to this year’s World Cup in India (in October-November), Sri Lanka must not lose a game to the Black Caps in the three-match series.

Thanks to their lowly standing on the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League table – a table New Zealand will move to the top of if they win at least one match in this series – anything other than a 3-0 or 2-0 (if rain ruins one game) win for Sri Lanka will leave them sweating on a couple of other teams’ results if they are to avoid having to go through the Cricket World Cup Qualifier to make it to the 50-over global showpiece.

READ MORE:

* NZ stars Devine, Conway, Phillips, Bracewell drafted in the Hundred

* 'Sick' innings all Black Caps Glenn Phillips needed to push World Cup case

* Lockie Ferguson out of Black Caps' first ODI against Sri Lanka with hamstring injury



Here’s how things shape up ahead of the series-opener at Eden Park:

What on earth is this ICC Cricket World Cup Super League?

Don’t feel too bad if you have no idea, even Black Caps bowling coach Shane Jurgensen admitted to being “stumped” when quizzed this week about his side’s standing in the rather jumbled competition.

It’s an ODI league, similar to the World Test Championship, introduced to decide the 10 teams to contest the 2023 World Cup.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Kids, who lives have been impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle, get to meet Black Caps stars.

It is made up of 13 countries – the 12 full-member nations plus the Netherlands, who earned their spot thanks to winning the 2015-17 World Cricket League Championship.

Each of the 13 were drawn to play eight other sides (four home, four away) in three-game series, earning 10 points for every game won and five for a no-result.

The league was to take place from May 1, 2020 to March 31, 2022, though due to Covid-19, the cut-off has been extended till May 15, 2023.

How does qualification for the World Cup work?

India, being hosts, get automatic entry. Then the top seven other sides at the completion of the Super League join them.

The bottom five teams in the Super League then have to play in the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe in June-July.

That will be a 10-team competition which will also feature Nepal, Oman and Scotland, and two of Canada, Jersey, Namibia, Papua New Guinea, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

The top two sides from that 10 will then take the last two spots at the World Cup.

Okay, how’s the Super League table looking, then?

Feast your eyes on this lovely visual, courtesy of Wikipedia.

The (Q) shows which teams have already qualified for the World Cup, and the (A) shows which teams are guaranteed to be advancing to the Qualifier. The ‘Ded[uction]’ column refers to teams having one point deducted for every over they are behind required over-rates at the end of matches.

Wikipedia How the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League shapes up ahead of the Black Caps v Sri Lanka series.

While all sides were meant to play eight series and 24 games overall, not all are going to, thanks to a few cancellations.

South Africa were meant to play in Australia in January but, in what seemed a calculated gamble in regard to their potential qualification, withdrew due to their new T20 league taking place around the same time, and in a crowded calendar no other dates were able to be found.

The other three cancelled series all involved Afghanistan, and had all been set down for this month. Australia pulled out of touring there due to the Taliban’s restrictions on women’s and girls’ rights; Pakistan opted to play there but with both sides already qualified for the World Cup, T20s were instead opted for; and Afghanistan’s home series against India was scrapped from the calendar.

It’s understood the 30 competition points for each of those cancelled series will be added on at the completion of the Super League. It means Australia will get 30 and Afghanistan 60, while it’s unclear how the Afghanistan-India points will be divided.

Not that any of that really matters, because all of those side have already qualified and it’s understood, with the ICC also not replying to an email query from Stuff, that there is no trophy or prize money up the grabs for finishing top of the ladder.

What fixtures are still to come?

Zimbabwe and the Netherlands will duke it out in their third ODI in Harare on Saturday night, but both are already consigned to going to the Qualifier.

Following the Black Caps v Sri Lanka series – which after Saturday at Eden Park moves to Christchurch’s Hagley Oval next Tuesday and concludes at Hamilton’s Seddon Park next Friday – there are two matches between South Africa and the Netherlands at Centurion (March 31 and April 2) which are catch-ups from their Covid-hit November 2021 series, before Ireland ‘host’ Bangladesh in Chelmsford in May to round out the league.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Sri Lanka were competitive in the first test against the Black Caps, now can they take it to them in the ODIs?

So the West Indies, Sri Lanka, South Africa and Ireland look to be in a dogfight?

You bet. That quartet is battling it out for the all-important eighth and last direct qualification spot for the World Cup.

The West Indies, having played all their series, are hugely vulnerable, as if South Africa win their two games against the Netherlands – who, it must be remembered, did knock them over at last year’s T20 World Cup – they will jump past the Windies, onto 98 points.

Ireland can also get to 98 with a sweep of Bangladesh, and it’s worth noting net run rate will be used to split teams who finish level on points (and who have the same amount of wins).

That leaves Sri Lanka with a magic number target of 99 for safety. On 77 at the moment, that means even two wins (10 points apiece) against the Black Caps won’t do it, and they’ll need either another victory or a no-result (five points).

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood will need his team to fire in the ODIs in New Zealand.

Even if Sri Lanka missed direct qualification they would dominate the Qualifier, though, right?

Don’t count on it. There would be stiff competition from the Windies or the Proteas (possibly both) for the two berths on offer.

Then there’s Zimbabwe who would be on home turf, an improving Dutch side who have been neck and neck with Zimbabwe in their current series, and possibly the dangerous Irish.

And that’s not to forget the other five non-full member teams who will be absolutely pumped for their shot to make the big time.

This Super League sounds fascinating, when does the next one start?

In the words of the great Bill Lawry: “Gooooooone”.

Yes, after just one running of the championship, or only halfway through, even, it got the flick.

Following a board meeting in November 2021, the ICC decided that with the World Cup expanding to 14 teams for 2027 and 2031, they would instead revert to world rankings to determine the qualifiers.

No official reason was offered for the decision, but it’s likely down to full-member nations’ anxieties self-interest about possibly missing the World Cup.

While expansion will allow the associate countries automatic places at the 50-over showpiece, with no set fixtures laid out by the Super League there won’t be the regular chance for them to improve against the top-tier sides, and with full members able to manipulate schedules as they please, bilateral ODI cricket will be rendered more meaningless between the World Cup and Champions Trophy events.