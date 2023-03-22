Children impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle meet Black Caps stars ahead of fundraiser match

Kids, who lives have been impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle, get to meet Black Caps stars.

Blair Tickner understands the benefits of a positive distraction for people who are suffering the after-effects of Cyclone Gabrielle, on a personal level.

The Black Caps quick broke down when describing the devastating impact of cyclone damage to his family home late last month, so he’s more than sympathetic to others in similar situations.

Ahead of the first ODI between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Eden Park on Saturday (2pm start) – that will double as a benefit match to raise funds for cyclone and flood impacted families through the NZ Red Cross Disaster Fund – Tickner and fellow Hawke's Bay-based Black Cap Will Young, have hosted a group of young cricket players and their families at the Auckland ground on Wednesday.

The families and young players are from areas that have been hit hard by Cyclone Gabrielle.

READ MORE:

* Black Caps player ratings from their 2-0 series sweep over Sri Lanka

* Gary Stead says it's time for separate Black Caps coaching roles

* Test bowling depth the major concern for Black Caps despite three consecutive wins

* Black Caps captain Tim Southee cherishes test series win over Sri Lanka

* Black Caps auction off signed shirts from historic Basin Reserve test for Cyclone Gabrielle victims



“It’s awesome to have them here, getting them through the changing rooms, getting their own shirts and have them playing cricket out here,” Tickner said.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Jaxon Walker, Aila Wills and Wills McGovern are shown around the Black Caps changing rooms by Blair Tickner and Will Young.

“It’s just a little change for them after being affected by the cyclone so it’s awesome to have them here.

“It’s good to give them a little bit of fun here outside the region.”

Due to road closures, some of the parents have been forced to drive up to five hours just so their children can continue to participate in their cricket games, in addition to dealing with ongoing issues after the cyclone.

With the communities hit hardest still having a long recovery in front of them, Tickner is calling on Kiwis to pack out Eden Park for the day-night match to help raise the money needed to help with a years-long recovery. All ticket revenue will go to the relief fund.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Aila Wills faces a ball from Blair Tickner with Will Young watching on at Eden Park.

“It’s a long process and it’s going to take time,” he said.

“My family is still not living in their home at the moment but everyone is doing well and the community is banding together,” Tickner said.

“It was hard for our family and our whole region in Hawke's Bay and across New Zealand.

“For me, it was always hard going back because it sort of goes out of the news headlines after a little while.

“You know how hard they have been hit at home so hopefully we can have a really good game for them and also get some really good funds together for everyone who has been affected by the cyclone.”

In addition to Saturday’s fundraising match, two framed and signed shirts from the Black Caps and England’s instantly iconic test at the Basin Reserve – just the second in history to be won by a solitary run and the fourth by a team asked to follow-on – are being auctioned off on Trade Me.

The auction closes on Friday, with the leading bid at just over $30,000 on Wednesday.