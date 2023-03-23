Kane Williamson rises to No 2 in test batting rankings

Runs have flowed from Kane Williamson’s bat in recent tests, taking him to No 2 on the world rankings.

Black Caps star Kane Williamson is up to No 2 in the world test batting rankings after his stellar series against Sri Lanka.

Williamson lifts four places in the latest rankings released by the International Cricket Council. Australian Marnus Labuschagne remains at No 1.

Williamson has been in resurgent form with the bat since he gave up the New Zealand captaincy, taking his test centuries total to 28.

Other Kane Williamson scampered through for a bye to give New Zealand a famous victory at Hagley Oval.

His big move in the rankings comes on the back of an unbeaten 121 in the Black Caps’ dramatic last-ball win in the opening test against Sri Lanka in Christchurch which he followed with 215 in the commanding second test victory in Wellington.

Williamson also scored a century in the last-gasp win over England before the Sri Lanka series.

Daryl Mitchell is the only other Kiwi in the top 10, unchanged at No 8.

Williamson’s batting partner for much of the Basin Reserve victory, the under pressure Henry Nicholls, was also a major mover in the latest rankings update.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Henry Nicholls and Kane Williamson set up New Zealand’s second test win over Sri Lanka in Wellington with double centuries.

Nicholls scored an unbeaten 200 to rise 20 places to No 27.

New Black Caps captain Tim Southee took four wickets in the Wellington win to move up one place to No 11 on the test bowling rankings.

Injured fast bowler Kyle Jamieson is the only New Zealander in the top 10 bowlers at No 10.