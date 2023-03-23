Lockie Ferguson out of Black Caps' first ODI against Sri Lanka with hamstring injury

Black Caps seamer Lockie Ferguson will no longer play in the first ODI against Sri Lanka before heading to the Indian Premier League.

The Black Caps have been dealt a blow ahead of the first of three one-day internationals against Sri Lanka, with seamer Lockie Ferguson unavailable to play due to injury.

Ferguson was only due to feature in the opening match before joining Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips in leaving for the Indian Premier League.

But after suffering a hamstring injury and failing a fitness test, he will no longer be involved at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday, with a replacement yet to be named.

Bowling coach Shane Jurgensen confirmed the injury after the Black Caps trained at the venue for the series opener on Thursday.

He said Ferguson had been experiencing stiffness in his hamstring since playing in the Plunket Shield for Auckland two weeks ago.

Test squad members Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell and Blair Tickner weren’t at training on Thursday, as they were given extra time at home after the recent wins over Sri Lanka and England.

They were due to link up with the rest of the squad on Thursday afternoon ahead of the New Zealand Cricket awards in downtown Auckland that evening.

Auckland Aces seamer Ben Lister was due to replace Ferguson for ODIs two and three and looms as his potential replacement for match one.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Kids, who lives have been impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle, get to meet Black Caps stars.

Lister is due to be playing in day four of the Aces’ Plunket Shield clash with Northern Districts at Eden Park Outer Oval on Friday, but could be withdrawn from that fixture if neccessary.

All-rounder Jimmy Neesham was at training on Thursday despite not originally being named in the squad for this series and could be another contender.

Saturday’s ODI will double as a benefit match raising funds for those impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.