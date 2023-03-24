'Sick' innings all Black Caps Glenn Phillips needed to push World Cup case

First one-day international: Black Caps v Sri Lanka; Where: Eden Park, Auckland; When: Saturday, 2pm; Coverage: Live on Spark Sport, live updates on Stuff.

Glenn Phillips only has one more one-day international to play for the Black Caps before their Cricket World Cup squad is selected, even though that tournament is a little over six months away.

But regardless of what he does with bat and ball against Sri Lanka at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday, he has probably already done enough to secure his place in New Zealand’s 15-man squad as he heads off to the Indian Premier League.

The 26-year-old only made his ODI debut last July in Ireland and has only played 15 matches in the eight months since, but his special qualities – already plain to see in Twenty20 internationals – were obvious in one of those outings in particular.

On January 13 at Karachi National Stadium, he made an unbeaten 63 off 42 balls as the Black Caps chased down 281 to seal their first series win in Pakistan – and he did so after falling ill.

It remains his only half-century in 11 ODI innings to date, but it was the kind of knock that shows why he is in line to bat at No 6 – and potentially offer a few overs of off-spin – at the World Cup in India.

“I was pretty much on the infirmary bed for three hours before going out,” Phillips said as he recalled that night two months ago.

“I was pumped up on Panadol, I had a terrible fever going on, I was going from both ends. It was not so much fun.

“Steady said: Are you going to win the game for us? And I was like: Yep.

Fareed Khan/AP Black Caps batter Glenn Phillips made an unbeaten 63 off 42 as they chased down 281 to beat Pakistan in the decisive third ODI in January.

“When you're sick, nothing else really matters and sometimes that's when you actually play your best cricket, when nothing matters.

“If it comes off, it comes off and it's fantastic. And if it doesn't, well 'He was sick as a dog anyway'.

“For me to be able to go out there and perform like that, feeling how I was feeling, it was very rewarding, but the most rewarding thing is being able to bring the team home for the first series win in Pakistan – that was the more incredible feeling.”

While Phillips has been a Black Caps T20 regular since late 2020 and an ODI regular in the last six months, he is still waiting to add to the lone test cap he won in January 2020, when he was rushed over to Sydney from Auckland after Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls came down with illness on the eve of a test against Australia.

Michael Bracewell has been preferred as a No 7 batter who can bowl off-spin, despite having an inferior first-class batting record and a similar bowling record to Phillips, while a potential opening higher up the order appears to have been closed thanks to Henry Nicholls’ double-century against Sri Lanka last weekend, which ended a sustained run of poor form at No 4.

The Black Caps finished the home summer with three wins in a row against England and Sri Lanka – two of them in dramatic, late fashion – but Phillips said it hadn’t been tough watching on from afar, during a domestic first-class season where he has scored 347 runs at an average of 69, with one century and two 50s.

“We've got a huge team first mentality and it doesn't matter whether you're on the field or off the field, you support the boys and the lads that go out there.

“The XI that plays is the thing that people see, but there are a lot of things that go on in the background and we're all supporting each other and I'm sure if I was there as well, whoever's spot I would be in, they'd be doing the same thing.”