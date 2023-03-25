Batting depth being worked out with Black Caps' World Cup squad '80%' complete

First one-day international: Black Caps v Sri Lanka; Where: Eden Park, Auckland; When: Saturday, 2pm; Coverage: Live on Spark Sport, live updates on Stuff.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead knows 80% of his squad for the Cricket World Cup in India later this year.

What’s left is a matter of finding the right balance, and a group of mostly second-string players will get a chance to put their hands up against Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the next six weeks.

The World Cup will still be some five months away when the fifth of five ODIs in Pakistan is played on May 7, but that will be it as far as Black Caps action is concerned before the 15-strong squad is selected.

Four ODIs in England and a series in Bangladesh will follow in September ahead of the four-yearly tournament, which is expected to start in the first week of October, but by then those in the mix will know their fate.

“What you do is you put who you think the XI will be together and then you're working out the players who are in and around that, that can cover off positions,” Stead said on the eve of the first match against Sri Lanka at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.

“I think for us, it's just getting the right balance for Indian conditions and trying to almost cover yourself – if you have injuries in the squad, who can cover the most places and what does that look like for you?”

Stead said he was “reasonably clear” on what the Black Caps’ first-choice XI for the World Cup looks like, though he noted they don’t yet know what venues they will play at and what the conditions will be, including whether they’ll be playing day matches or day-night matches

“They're all the variables that are still up in the air that leave you a wee bit open still for being unsure around making final decisions.”

Fareed Khan/AP Finn Allen’s innings for the Black Caps against Sri Lanka on Saturday will be his last before their Cricket World Cup squad is named.

The Black Caps are without a host of ODI regulars for their final two series before their World Cup squad is named, as they clash with the Indian Premier League Twenty20 competition.

Stand-in captain Tom Latham said opener Chad Bowes and all-rounder Rachin Ravindra would make their debuts in the series opener against Sri Lanka in Auckland, which will be followed by matches in Christchurch on Tuesday and Hamilton on Friday.

A similar squad to the one in use for this series will then play a five-match series in Pakistan from April 30 to May 7 and after that those on the selection fringes will likely be waiting until some stage in August before they know whether they’re in or out.

Stead said batting cover was “definitely one of the positions that we are still trying to work out” and a host of options will get chances to press their case in the coming weeks with Bowes, Tom Blundell and Will Young the leading contenders and Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls and Ravindra also in the mix.

A top seven of Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips and Michael Bracewell looks likely to be backed at the World Cup, though Allen and Mitchell have had mixed returns so far in their ODI careers, which could make them vulnerable if others star in the next eight matches.

“A key thing for us around this series is it's not necessarily about having guys on trial or anything like that,” Stead said.

“We've selected guys that we believe are good enough to play for New Zealand and with a number of players away at the moment, in a way it allows us to plan not just for this World Cup, but to start looking at the World Cup beyond that as well.

“You're seeing some guys who are a little bit less experienced who will get opportunities to stake their claims – it may not be for this World Cup, but potentially the one beyond that in four years' time.”

Black Caps v Sri Lanka – ODI series

Squads

Black Caps: Tom Latham (c), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Blair Tickner; Finn Allen (match 1), Glenn Phillips ( match 1), Mark Chapman (matches 2 & 3), Henry Nicholls (matches 2 & 3)

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya De Silva, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Matheesha Pathirana

Fixtures

Saturday, March 25, 2pm: First ODI; Eden Park, Auckland

Tuesday, March 28, 2pm: Second ODI; Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Friday, March 31, 2pm: Third ODI; Seddon Park, Hamilton