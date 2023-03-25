Black Caps opener Finn Allen has lucky escape after ball clips his off stump

Finn Allen had the ball hit his off stump - but the bails stayed on in the ODI against Sri Lanka at Eden park.

Black Caps opener Finn Allen had a helpful slice of luck early on in the first one-day international against Sri Lanka.

He was on nine off six balls at Eden Park in Auckland when a delivery from Kasun Rajitha in the third over clipped his off stump, but didn’t remove the bails.

In commentary for Spark Sport, Craig McMillan initially screamed: “Bowled him!”

“No, he hasn’t. Wow... [the bowler] thought he had as well.

“Maybe it was the back leg, maybe it was the stumps.

“Everyone thought the stumps had been rattled.”

“What was that noise?”

Spark Sport Finn Allen had a lucky escape for the Black Caps in their first ODI against Sri Lanka.

Replays then showed the ball had clipped Allen’s off stump, but hadn’t dislodged the bails, as it needed to in order to send him on his way.

“No wonder the bowler was celebrating,” McMillan said.

“He heard the woodwork disturbed, kept running, then couldn’t believe the bails hadn’t fallen off.”

After five overs, Allen had moved to 21 off 17, after Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and chose to bowl.