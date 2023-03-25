Finn Allen’s lucky break, Henry Shipley’s five-for set up big Black Caps ODI win

Sri Lanka's batters were woeful after New Zealand were dismissed for 274 in the opening ODI at Eden Park.

At Eden Park, Auckland: Black Caps 274 all out in 49.3 overs (Finn Allen 51 off 49, Rachin Ravindra 49 off 52, Daryl Mitchell 47 off 58; Chamika Karunaratne 4-43 off 9) beat Sri Lanka 76 all out in 19.5 overs (Henry Shipley 5-31 off 7) by 198 runs

Finn Allen made 51 after an early piece of luck and Henry Shipley took 5-31 as the Black Caps beat Sri Lanka by 198 runs in the first one-day international at Eden Park on Saturday.

Allen’s off stump was hit by a delivery from Kasun Rajitha in the third over of the match, when he was on nine, but the bails didn’t move and he went on to make 51 off 49 – his team’s highest score.

The Black Caps were ultimately dismissed for 274 with three balls remaining after being sent in by Dasun Shanaka, as Allen was followed by several of his team-mates in failing to kick on.

ANDREW CORNAGA/Photosport The Black Caps congratulate Henry Shipley after one of his wickets against Sri Lanka at Eden Park.

Henry Shipley then delivered his best ODI bowling performance as Sri Lanka were dismissed for 76 inside 20 overs, taking 5-31 from his seven overs to set up New Zealand’s seventh-largest ODI win in terms of runs.

READ MORE:

* Batting depth being worked out with Black Caps' World Cup squad '80%' complete

* Eden Park ODI must-win for Sri Lanka thanks to ICC Cricket World Cup Super League

* NZ stars Devine, Conway, Phillips, Bracewell drafted in the Hundred

* 'Sick' innings all Black Caps Glenn Phillips needed to push World Cup case



Allen also avoided a close run-out shout when he got bogged down after his opening partner Chad Bowes was dismissed for 14 off 15 on debut.

He got going again in the 18th over, hitting leg-spinner Wanindu Harasinga for back-to-back sixes, then adding a four off Chamika Karunaratne in the 19th to bring up his fifth ODI half-century.

The powerful hitter then attempted one big swing too many off the next ball he faced and was caught at deep third for what turned out to be his team’s highest score.

Daryl Mitchell was the other top-four batter to make a start but not kick on, departing when Karunaratne leapt high at mid-on to take a catch and dismiss him for 47 off 58.

Rachin Ravindra marked his ODI debut with a crucial innings of 49 off 52 at No 7 that helped the Black Caps post a competitive total after they slumped to 152-5 in the 30th over following Mitchell’s dismissal.

The left-hander shared in a partnership of 66 with Glenn Phillips for the sixth wicket, which ended when Phillips was caught at deep mid-wicket for 39 off 42, having taken 12 balls to find his first run.

Karunaratne finished with 4-43, but only bowled nine overs, while fellow seamers Lahiru Kumar and Rajitha each picked up a pair of wickets.

The Black Caps’ total was short of where it could have been had one of their batters kicked on, but they got an early breakthrough when a mix-up led to Nuwanidu Fernando being run out in the third over.

Shipley then took charge and claimed his first four wickets in a six-over spell as Sri Lanka slumped to 31-5 in the 10th over, with Kusal Mendis making a 16-ball duck and Dasun bizarrely reviewing a catch at first slip.

Veteran Angelo Mathews was the last remaining recognised batter in his return to ODIs after a two-year absence, but he was then trapped LBW by Blair Tickner for 18 off 25.

At 46-6, Sri Lanka were in an almighty hole and they ultimately mustered just 76 – their fifth-lowest ODI total – with Mitchell taking 2-12 and Tickner 2-20.

The big moment

The mix-up that sent Nuwanidu on his way was a gift the Black Caps readily accepted. It put Sri Lanka on the back foot as they began their chase and allowed Shipley and Tickner to ease into their work.

Best with bat

Allen and Ravindra were the standout performers and it was shame the former couldn’t loan the latter one run so they both made half-centuries. While Ravindra is batting down the order for now, they could be a long-term opening pair.

Best with ball

Shipley had a baptism of fire making his ODI debut in India in January, but he showed what he is capable of here, sending down a devastating spell that turned the match swiftly in the Black Caps’ favour.

The big picture

Sri Lanka are headed to the Cricket World Cup Qualifier later this year, as the clean sweep they needed to qualify directly is beyond them. The Black Caps can make it eight ODI series wins out of 10 since the last World Cup in Christchurch on Tuesday. Just over $1.2 million was raised for New Zealand Red Cross to support the recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle.