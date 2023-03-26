Henry Shipley makes perfect start to busy Black Caps stretch with five-wicket bag

Sri Lanka's batters were woeful after New Zealand were dismissed for 274 in the opening ODI at Eden Park.

Henry Shipley had a few nerves on Saturday night, as he stood at the top of his mark in the middle of Eden Park for the first time with the Black Caps.

They were compounded when Sri Lanka scored nine runs off his opening over, getting their ultimately doomed pursuit of 275 to try to win the first one-day international underway.

But then he bowled the third ball of his second over, which took Pathum Nissanka’s inside edge and crashed into leg stump, lighting up the bails as they went flying.

Black Caps seamer Henry Shipley celebrates his fifth wicket in the first ODI against Sri Lanka at Eden Park.

Three more wickets followed in Shipley's opening six-over spell, including two in the space of two balls, which momentarily had the 26-year-old dreaming of a hat-trick.

Sri Lanka had slumped to 39-5 when Tom Latham pulled his fellow Cantabrian from the attack after 12 overs, but he returned just six overs later, with the tourists 69-8.

With the fourth ball of his seventh over, Shipley got Chamika Karunaratne to pull a short ball out towards deep square leg, where Glenn Phillips took the catch to complete the bowler’s five-wicket bag.

Shipley finished with 5-31 from seven overs as Sri Lanka were dismissed for 76 in the following over and the Black Caps won by 198 runs, claiming player of the match honours in his fourth ODI.

Speaking afterwards, he had the look of someone new to international cricket whose achievement was still sinking in.

“I think the performance is still pretty surreal,” Shipley said. “Just being able to play in front of a home crowd and hear that roar for the first time when it's going our way is something that's pretty special and will stick with me for a long time.”

While Shipley’s fifth wicket understandably received the biggest roar of the night, as the sparse crowd in Auckland were glad to see him reach that milestone, there was a sizeable one for his first, which eased some of the nerves they would have had about the Black Caps’ inexperienced bowling attack.

Shipley said there had been “a few nerves” and that it “was nice to shake them off and get into the game”.

His previous three ODIs came in India in January, where he took three wickets across three matches and also had the ignominy of being out twice for golden ducks after being picked as a bowling all-rounder, batting at No 8.

Shipley said he had tried to take as much confidence from his first taste of international cricket as he possibly could.

“It's a pretty tough place to go and you don't win too many in the subcontinent, even though you try to win them all.

“That confidence from the difficult conditions was something I could try and apply out here.”

Shipley is set for a busy six weeks or so, with this ODI series continuing in Christchurch on Tuesday and Hamilton on Friday, a T20 series to follow which he is likely to be involved in, and T20 and ODI series in Pakistan to come after that, at a time when the Black Caps’ frontline seamers are out of action playing in the Indian Premier League.

He knows his case for a place in New Zealand’s Cricket World Cup squad later this year will likely be built around his all-round ability – he only mustered 6 off 15 on Saturday, when given more than 10 overs to bat – but he’s not looking that far ahead just now.

“I think just soaking it up is pretty important for me, really,” Shipley said.

“I think there's a long way to go and using the next month just to gain as much experience as possible will be invaluable.

“You just keep building and when your time comes you try to stand up and do what you can for the team.”