Opening contenders to get Black Caps chances with Finn Allen off to the IPL

Sri Lanka's batters were woeful after New Zealand were dismissed for 274 in the opening ODI at Eden Park.

Second one-day international: Black Caps v Sri Lanka; Where: Hagley Oval, Christchurch; When: Tuesday, 2pm; Coverage: Live on Spark Sport, live updates on Stuff

ANALYSIS: Has Finn Allen done enough in his brief one-day international career to make the Black Caps’ Cricket World Cup squad?

The answer is almost certainly yes in the eyes of coach Gary Stead, who will sit down with the yet-to-be-named replacement for fellow selector Gavin Larsen at some stage during the winter and finalise the chosen 15.

Allen was the Black Caps’ highest scorer in their 198-run win over Sri Lanka in the first ODI at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday, making 51 off 49 balls in an innings that featured three acts.

First he raced out to 20 off 12 while surviving as a delivery hit his off stump but didn’t remove the bails, then he slowed down and added 15 off 32, and finally he finished with two sixes, a four, a dot ball and his dismissal, which came when he was caught at deep third taking one big swing too many.

READ MORE:

* Tom Latham to captain Black Caps in Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka, Pakistan

* Henry Shipley makes perfect start to busy Black Caps stretch with five-wicket bag

* Finn Allen’s lucky break, Henry Shipley’s five-for set up big Black Caps ODI win

* How Tim Southee can pass Sir Richard Hadlee as NZ's most prolific test wicket-taker



It was not the first time there has been a hot-cold-hot feel to an Allen innings in 50-over cricket and it’s clear he’s still getting to grips with pacing himself when playing in that format for the Black Caps. His strike rate after 17 knocks is excellent at 95, but his average of 31.35 is around five runs lower than where it would ideally be, at a minimum.

As Stead told Stuff about Allen last week: “He's still trying to find a tempo that suits him in ODI cricket, but from our perspective he certainly has a number of pretty good skills that we see that he can keep developing.

“I think he has the ability to change games very early on,” Stead added, “but I'm sure Finn is also fully aware that after getting those quick starts ... we believe he's got the ability to keep going on for longer as well

“That's something that he's just still trying to work out very early in his international career.”

ANDREW CORNAGA Finn Allen made 51 off 49 as the Black Caps beat Sri Lanka in the first ODI at Eden Park.

In the same interview, Stead suggested he had a clear idea of his first-choice XI for the World Cup in India, and it is safe to assume Allen, who has opened in 18 of the Black Caps’ last 20 ODIs, is part of that lineup.

What that doesn’t account for is the chance other contenders now have over the next six weeks, as Allen heads off to play the Indian Premier League and other openers get a crack in the next two ODIs against Sri Lanka and the five that follow in Pakistan in April and May.

The Black Caps’ other incumbent opener, Devon Conway, is already at the IPL, which means a new-look combination at the top of the order will be deployed in the second ODI on Tuesday at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Chad Bowes joined Allen on Saturday and made 14 off 15 in his ODI debut, and is likely to be joined by Tom Blundell as New Zealand looks to seal an eighth series win out of 10 since the last World Cup at a ground where they have won 10 of their 11 completed ODIs.

Henry Nicholls is another contender in the squad, having done the job on 10 occasions since the 2019 World Cup, where he was thrust into the playing XI for the business end of the tournament in place of Colin Munro. There’s also the possibility of a promotion for Rachin Ravindra and the fading prospect of a recall for discarded veteran Martin Guptill.

History appears to be repeating somewhat, with Allen in 2023 in a similar place to Munro four years ago as an opener whose aggressive, high-variance approach can win games if it comes off, but can make for shaky starts if it doesn’t.

With that in mind, having a backup batter who can open as well as come in down the order would make a lot of sense for the Black Caps as they finalise their plans for India, and that would probably put Blundell – an unused squad member in 2019 – in the box seat, with Stead already making it clear there’s a batting spot (or two) up for grabs.

Black Caps’ ODI openers since last World Cup

Devon Conway: 11 innings; 442 runs; average 44.20, strike rate 88.93

Henry Nicholls: 10 innings, 367 runs; average 40.77, strike rate 76.77

Martin Guptill: 19 innings, 720 runs; average 37.89, strike rate 86.85

Finn Allen: 17 innings, 533 runs; average 31.35, strike rate 95

Chad Bowes: 1 innings, 14 runs; average 14, strike rate 93.33