Black Caps beat Sri Lanka in series-deciding Twenty20 after dramatic final over

The Black Caps beat Sri Lanka in the T20 series decider after a drama-filled final over.

At Sir John Davies Oval, Queenstown: Sri Lanka 182-6 (Kusal Mendis 73 off 48, Kusal Perera 33 off 21; Ben Lister 2-37 off 4) lost to Black Caps 183-6 in 19.5 overs (Tim Seifert 88 off 48, Tom Latham 31 off 23) by four wickets.

Tim Seifert starred with the bat for the second match in a row as the Black Caps beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in the third and final Twenty20 international on Saturday.

The New Zealand opener made 88 off 48 as they chased down 183 to win at Sir John Davies Oval in Queenstown and take the three-match series 2-1.

Seifert hit 10 fours and three sixes as he followed up his unbeaten innings of 79 off 43 in the second match at University of Otago Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday.

There was some late drama as three wickets fell in the final over, but Rachin Ravindra ultimately got New Zealand over the line with a ball to spare.

READ MORE:

* How to make a Black Caps XI entirely from South Africa-born cricketers

* Sri Lanka target a rare series win as Black Caps return to Queenstown for first time since 2014

* What Kane Williamson's knee injury means for the Black Caps' Cricket World Cup chances

* Black Caps captain Kane Williamson likely out of World Cup with ruptured knee ligament



Kusal Mendis was dropped twice on his way to making 73 off 48 for Sri Lanka, who were sent in by Black Caps captain Tom Latham.

The second spill, by Ravindra at deep backward point, wasn't costly, as it came when he was on 68, but the first, a tougher chance to Daryl Mitchell at first slip, came when he was only on 10 off 14.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Black Caps opener Tim Seifert made 88 off 48 as they beat Sri Lanka in the third T20 international.

Mendis brought up his half-century off 36 balls with a six in the 12th over, but was dismissed when he hit a slower ball by Ben Lister to Ish Sodhi at short third.

The left-arm seamer finished with 2-37 from his four overs, while Adam Milne and Sodhi each took 1-30 from their four.

Kusal Perera (33 off 21), Pathum Nissanka (25 off 25) and Dhananjaya de Silva (20 off 9) all made useful contributions as Sri Lanka posted 182-6.

But the visitors only added three runs off the final over, bowled by Matt Henry, which meant the Black Caps went out to bat chasing 10 or 15 fewer runs than they might have needed otherwise.

Chad Bowes was dropped early, but ultimately fell for 17 off 18, and at the halfway stage New Zealand were 95-1, needing 88 further runs off the final 10 overs.

Latham fell for 33 off 23 in the 15th over, bowled by Maheesh Theekshana who finished with 1-22 from his four overs.

With five overs to go, the equation was 43 off 30 and that became 29 off 24 as Mitchell arrived at the crease, but there was a slight setback when Seifert fell, overreaching and hitting a slower ball to short cover.

Mark Chapman joined Daryl Mitchell and they went into the final over, bowled by Lahiru Kumara, with 10 still needed.

Chapman hit the first ball for six over deep mid-wicket, but was caught skying the next, then Jimmy Neesham was run-out after Mitchell called him through on a wide.

Mitchell then became the third man to fall in the final over, caught after skying the ball, while Sri Lanka blew a run-out of Adam Milne off the next, making the maths two off two.

That put Ravindra on strike and he didn’t mess around, hitting Lahiru through point to score the decisive runs.

The big moment

Chapman’s six off the first ball of the last over. 10 off six was a tricky ask – four off five once he cleared the boundary less so, even if the Black Caps tried their hardest to make it seem that way.

James Allan/Getty Images Tim Seifert had a day out in Queenstown.

Best with the bat

Seifert offered another reminder of his explosive potential with his second big innings in as many matches and a new highest T20 international score.

Best with the ball

Lister picked up the key wicket of Mendis with a fine slower ball, preventing Sri Lanka from finishing as strongly as they would have liked – and that might ultimately have made a big difference.

The big picture

The Black Caps’ home summer is over, but there’s no rest for the T20 squad. Except for Seifert, whose first child is on the way, they now head to Pakistan for a five-match series, with a few extra players along for the ride.