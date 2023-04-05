Watch: Black Caps bowler Adam Milne breaks bat of Sri Lanka opener

Black Caps speedster Adam Milne produced a ball which broke the bat of Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka in Dunedin.

Black Caps bowler Adam Milne will be able to claim at least one prize on Wednesday – the broken bat of Sir Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka.

Steaming in on the fifth ball of the opening over of the T20 clash in Dunedin, Milne speared a quick ball into the right-hander, whose bat was almost sheared off beneath the handle.

Nissanka exacted a measure of revenge next ball, as he pulled Milne for his second boundary of the over.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Pathum Nissanka of Sri Lanka inspects his broken bat.

However, the Black Caps dismissed both openers inside the first four overs after winning the toss and deciding to bowl at University of Otago Oval.

READ MORE:

* Live: Black Caps vs Sri Lanka - 2nd T20 international in Dunedin

* Black Caps coach Gary Stead sees silver lining in squad depleted by IPL riches

* Injured Black Caps star Kane Williamson arrives home in a knee brace, on crutches

* Cole McConchie, Ben Lister in Black Caps ODI squad for Pakistan tour



Milne took the wicket of Nissanka, while Ben Lister captured the wicket of Kusal Mendis.

The Black Caps need to win on Wednesday to level the series after losing the first game in a Super Over in Auckland on Sunday.

Coach Gary Stead named an unchanged lineup from the loss in Auckland.

Milne also took Nissanka’s wicket in the first game of the series.

Milne has long been recognised as New Zealand’s fastest bowler, clocking in excess of 150km/h at times.