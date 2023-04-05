Watch: Black Cap fielder Tim Seifert misses catch in Dunedin sun

Not even a pair of sunglasses could help Black Caps fielder Tim Seifert avoid the glare of the Dunedin sun as he missed a catch against Sri Lanka.

The Black Caps dismissed Sri Lanka for 141 in their T20 international but not without a hiccup in the field.

Tim Seifert looked perfectly positioned to take a catch in the outfield during the 19th over on Wednesday, but the Dunedin sun had other ideas.

Seifert completely lost sight of the ball in the glare of the afternoon sunshine and narrowly avoided being hit instead.

However, it did not matter in the end as speedster Adam Milne tore through Sri Lanka’s lower order in the first innings of the contest.

Milne, who earlier smashed opener Pathum Nissanka’s bat, finished with figures of 5-26 off his four overs, becoming just the third New Zealand to take five wickets in a T20 international.

The Black Caps need to win on Wednesday to level the three-game series after losing in Auckland on Sunday.

A crowd of 2831 turned up in Dunedin to enjoy Milne’s performance.