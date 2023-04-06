What Kane Williamson's knee injury means for the Black Caps' Cricket World Cup chances

The Black Caps star batter was carried off after landing awkwardly while saving a six in the IPL opener.

ANALYSIS: The news every New Zealand cricket fan had been dreading was made official on Thursday morning, with the country preparing for the Easter long weekend.

Kane Williamson ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee while fielding for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League last weekend.

As a result, the Black Caps’ white-ball captain will almost certainly play no part in the one-day international Cricket World Cup in India in October and November.

Fareed Khan/AP Black Caps captain Kane Williamson is set to miss the Cricket World Cup later this year with a knee injury.

It is six months away and a return to high performance sport after an ACL injury normally takes nine months, minimum.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead has left the door open for the country’s greatest batter, who will go under the knife at some stage in the next three weeks, once the swelling in his knee has gone down.

But that’s a gesture of respect out of faint hope, more than anything.

Going forward Stead will be operating on the assumption that Tom Latham will step up to lead the side, as he has already done 26 times in ODIs and 42 times across all formats.

His search for one backup batter to round out his squad of 15 has now becomes a search for two batters, one of whom will have to slot into his top XI.

And he’ll also have to consider what Williamson’s absence means for the batting approach he appeared to have settled on.

The reality is the Black Caps’ chances of winning the World Cup were already slim before Williamson landed awkwardly over the boundary rope in Ahmedabad last Saturday.

Hosts India will be hot favourites, looking to continue the streak of home champions that began when they won in 2011.

Australia and England, the two World Cup winners since then, also appeared to be stronger teams than New Zealand, even before Williamson went down.

The Black Caps were set to be fighting with Pakistan and South Africa for the fourth semifinal place.

Getting there will be harder now they don’t have the player of the tournament from the 2019 World Cup.

Williamson scored 587 runs at an average of 82.57 in England that year, as his side lost to the hosts on boundary countback in the decider.

Since that match at Lord’s in July 2019, he has only played in 11 of the Black Caps’ 31 ODIs, but he has still managed to have the second-best average of the 13 players who have had at least 10 innings.

If there is now a hole to be filled at No 3 in the batting lineup, the man who has the best average of that group would appear to be the frontrunner.

Will Young admittedly holds that honour on the back of centuries at home against weak opposition in the form of Bangladesh and the Netherlands, but he is undeniably a classy player.

He showed that in leading the Black Caps’ home in the third ODI against Sri Lanka late last month, making the most of a rare opportunity, and he’ll have five more in Pakistan later this month and in early May.

Another option would be to move Devon Conway from opening to No 3, but that would mean finding a new opener – and none of the contenders have as strong a case there as Young does one spot down.

Tom Blundell – who had loomed as the favourite to win the backup batting role – and Chad Bowes are likely to open in Pakistan and will have a chance to show what they have to offer.

Williamson’s presence as a reliable rock at No 3 had also been a big factor in giving Finn Allen free rein to attack at the top of the order alongside Conway and a rethink could now be on the cards there.

Without Williamson, the Black Caps will need the rest of their batters to deliver when it comes to scoring runs and there are plenty who will be keen to put their hands up, with Conway and Latham chief among them.

NZ CRICKET Black Caps coach Gary Stead says Kane Williamson requires knee surgery and is "unlikely" to play in the Cricket World Cup.

Daryl Mitchell, Latham and Glenn Phillips looked set to line up at No 4, 5 and 6 at the World Cup, with Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner playing as spin-bowling all-rounders at No 7 and No 8 in what will undoubtedly be helpful conditions.

Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Jimmy Neesham and Cole McConchie are others who might get a run in the top six in Pakistan, where there is now more to play for across five ODIs starting on April 27 than there was a week ago.

What next for Williamson, provided he doesn’t make a miracle return?

The visits by South Africa and Australia for tests next February and March loom as the first series he is likely to be available for, if his recovery follows a typical timeline. Even then, they might come too soon.

He has probably captained his last ODI, as this year’s World Cup was looming as the natural point for a transition even before he suffered this injury.

But once he misses that event, he will likely be determined to lead the Black Caps to next year’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and United States.

With the test captaincy already relinquished, that tournament could be his swansong as a leader.

It’s also possible he might be tempted to retire from international T20s before then, as he plots a path forward post-injury.

After the heartbreak of losing finals in 2015 and 2019 and this injury blow in 2023, is playing at the 2027 ODI World Cup a realistic target?

Williamson would be 37 by the time that event in South Africa and Namibia rolls around, which would make him the oldest Black Cap at an ODI World Cup since Dipak Patel went at that age in 1996.

The 32-year-old had been back to his sublime best during the summer just gone, but only after taking a long period of time to fully get over an elbow injury and the weeks he spent not batting as a result last summer

He is now set to go months without batting – the thing he loves most – as he recovers from this knee injury.

We can only hope there are more golden chapters to come.