Hailstorm denies Black Caps after strong start in fourth T20 against Pakistan

The fourth T20 between the Black Caps and Pakistan was abandoned after a late-night hailstorm and rain in Rawalpindi.

At Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium: Black Caps 164-5 in 18.5 overs (Mark Chapman 71no off 42, Chad bowes 54 off 38; Imad Wasim 3-19 off 4) met Pakistan – match abandoned

Impressive innings from Chad Bowes and Mark Chapman had the Black Caps in a strong position before a hailstorm scuppered their hopes in the fourth Twenty20 international against Pakistan.

New Zealand can no longer win the five-match series after the abandonment at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, as they now trail 2-1 with a single match remaining next week.

Bowes made 54 off 38, his highest T20 international score, while Chapman was unbeaten on 71 off 42 when the bad weather arrived with seven balls remaining in the Black Caps’ innings.

Anjum Naveed/AP Ground staff cover the pitch after heavy hailstones fell during the fourth T20 international between the Black Caps and Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

The pair put on 54 off 43 balls for the fourth wicket, while Chapman continued and added 56 off 29 balls for the fifth wicket with Rachin Ravindra, who fell for eight off 12 the ball before play was halted.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and sent the Black Caps in to bat as the two teams moved from Lahore to Rawalpindi, where the fifth and final T20 will be played on Monday [first ball 4am Tuesday NZ time].

Left-arm spinner Imad Wasim was the pick of the home team’s bowlers, taking 3-19 off his four overs.

Chapman said afterwards that the Black Caps were aware rain was forecast, but hadn’t been expecting a late-night hailstorm.

“It whited out the whole outfield, so we were thinking, how are they going to clear all the hail off the outfield?

“It's something we haven't really seen before, to be honest.”

The Black Caps are without a host of regulars for this series as it clashes with the Indian Premier League and did well to rally and win the third match after losing the first two.

Their comeback appeared to be continuing before the hail arrived in match four and Chapman said they were “absolutely” backing themselves to deny Pakistan a series win in match five.

“The confidence is certainly there and even drawing a series against a very strong Pakistan team in their own conditions, that's no mean feat, so we're pretty excited for the prospect of the fifth T20.”

After the T20 series concludes, the Black Caps and Pakistan will play five ODIs in Rawalpindi and Karachi, starting next Thursday.

They are set to be the Black Caps’ final ODIs before their Cricket World Cup is selected.