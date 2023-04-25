Mark Chapman's century a series-saver against Pakistan

Mark Chapman smashed a stunning century as the Black Caps squared the T20 series in Pakistan.

At Rawalpindi: Pakistan 193-5 (Mohammad Rizwan 98 not out, Iftikhar Ahmed 36, Imad Wasim 31; Blair Tickner 3-33) lost to New Zealand 194-4 (Mark Chapman 104 not out, Jimmy Neesham 44 not out; Imad Wasim 2-21, Shaheen Shah Afridi 2-48) by six wickets. Series shared 2-2.

Mark Chapman’s stunning run of batting form carried the Black Caps home with his maiden century securing a crucial T20 win over Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Needing victory to square the five-match series after the last game was washed out, New Zealand chased the imposing target of 194 to get there with four balls to spare for a win by six wickets.

Anjum Naveed/AP New Zealand's Mark Chapman was the key man in the T20 victory over Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

Chapman finished unbeaten on 104 (11 fours, four sixes) with Jimmy Neesham undefeated on 44 as their century stand proved decisive.

That saw the series shared at 2-2 and suddenly the momentum has swung New Zealand’s way as the teams now turn their white-ball rivalry to a five-match one-day series starting on Friday.

With Pakistan’s innings built around an unbeaten 98 from opener Mohammad Rizwan, the Black Caps were looking for a similar mainstay to base their chase on.

When Shaheen Shah Afridi removed Tom Latham and Will Young in the opening over of the chase, the Black Caps were suddenly on the back foot again.

Not that Chapman was taking a backwards step as his blazing bat stayed hot with his fourth significant score of the series.

Coming into this match with a streak of 34, 65*, 16* and 71*, the left-handed Chapman hit boundaries at will and kept a level head as the run rate lifted to over 12 an over.

Anjum Naveed/AP Jimmy Neesham kept a cool head to help Mark Chapman in a hefty run chase.

At 73-4 after 10 overs with the dangerous Daryl Mitchell slogging out, Chapman needed a partner, and he found one in Neesham.

So often the man for a crisis, Neesham also found the boundary rope regularly to start turning the pressure back on Pakistan.

With five overs left New Zealand suddenly needed just 44 off 30 balls with six wickets in hand.

Chapman and Neesham raised their century partnership off just 49 balls with victory in sight.

Chapman got his own century off 54 balls – the first time in 10 years a New Zealand batter had scored a T20 hundred in a chasing innings.

He was dropped on 67 and skied a ball late that fell into space, but they were blemishes on an otherwise impeccable display of controlled power hitting.

Big moment: The 15th over of the run chase saw Mark Chapman dropped on the boundary when on 67. He took advantage of the reprieve to go on and secure victory in style.

Best with the bat: A big match with Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan masterful opening the innings and cruelly left two short of a deserved century. But Chapman outdid him with his maiden century proving the difference.

Best with the ball: Shaheen Shah Afridi opening over when he removed Tom Latham and Will Young was stunning but Blair Tickner’s three wickets through the middle of the Pakistan innings for New Zealand get the Black Capos in the hunt.

The big picture: The Black Caps have been on the rise since losing the first two T20s and coming back to square the series gives them huge confidence as a five match one-day series starts on Friday. There is still a need for a better all round New Zealand batting effort.