By the numbers: Black Caps batting star deserves a long rest after busy 12 months

Will Young made 87 and Henry Shipley took 3-34 as the Black Caps won the fifth ODI by 47 runs.

ANALYSIS: The Black Caps now have more than three months off following their win in the fifth and final one-day international in Pakistan.

And one man in particular will be eager for a break, after a 12-month stretch where the New Zealand men’s cricket team have had 68 matches – more than they’ve had in any similar period previously.

Daryl Mitchell has played in 58 of them, but was given an early rest and didn’t feature as the Black Caps claimed a consolation win in the series finale in Karachi on Monday [NZ time].

Anjum Naveed/AP Daryl Mitchell has played in 58 of the Black Caps’ 68 matches over the past 12 months.

The Black Caps now have almost four months off before their next series – a three-match Twenty20 affair in the United Arab Emirates in August.

Here’s a look at the key numbers from their hectic past 12 months.

68

From June 2, 2022 – the first day of the first of three tests in England – to May 7, 2023 – the day of the fifth ODI in Pakistan – the Black Caps had a total of 68 matches.

They included nine tests – three in England, two in Pakistan, two at home against England and two at home against Sri Lanka – 27 ODIs and 35 T20Is – including last year’s World Cup in Australia.

Another three matches were abandoned without a ball being bowled, otherwise they would have played 71 – and they could have played 72 had they made it to the final of the World Cup.

They finished with 35 wins, 26 losses, two ties, two draws and three no results due to rain.

12

Over the past 12 months, the Black Caps have been to 11 different countries and played 12 different opponents.

They’ve faced 10 of the 12 test-playing nations, with South Africa – their last opponents immediately before this stretch began – and Afghanistan – who they would have played at the World Cup, but for Melbourne rain – the two exceptions.

They’ve also played the Netherlands – both home and away – and Scotland.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Michael Bracewell is one

37

A total of 37 different players have featured for the Black Caps in the past 12 months, including six who made their debuts in that time.

Michael Bracewell now has 40 caps to his name, and is one of 11 players to have featured in more than half of New Zealand’s 68 matches.

Chad Bowes, Dane Cleaver, Ben Lister, Michael Rippon and Henry Shipley are the others to have taken their first steps in international cricket.

NZ CRICKET Black Caps coach Gary Stead says Kane Williamson requires knee surgery and is "unlikely" to play in the Cricket World Cup.

58

Daryl Mitchell wasn’t supposed to play in the first test in England last year and as this run of matches began, there was no guarantee he was in the first-choice ODI XI either, but he has ended up playing more for the Black Caps over the past 12 months than anyone else and is now a fixture in all three formats.

He was given a rest in the fifth ODI in Pakistan – and missed three ODIs in Ireland last July – but his only other absence came last October, when a broken finger kept him out of a T20 tri-series with Bangladesh and Pakistan and the early stages of the T20 World Cup.

Following Mitchell (58) on the appearances list were Ish Sodhi (44), Devon Conway (42), Tom Latham (42), Finn Allen (40), Michael Bracewell (40), Glenn Phillips (40), Mitchell Santner (39), Jimmy Neesham (36) and Tim Southee (35).

Mitchell has had a memorable 12 months, starting with him making centuries in all three of the Black Caps’ test defeats in England and finishing with him hitting back-to-back tons at the start of the ODI series just gone.

102

During the past 12 months, the longest break between Black Caps matches came in September, between the 3-0 ODI series loss they suffered in Australia and the T20 tri-series at home – and that only lasted two days shy of four weeks.

The next-longest break was 25 days, between the end of a T20 series against India at home in November and the first of two tests in Pakistan, beginning Boxing Day.

The Black Caps had a total of 107 scheduled days of cricket between June 2 last year and May 7 this year – roughly one every three days.

There are now 102 days until they are next in action on August 20 – six-and-half weeks out from the start of this year’s ODI World Cup in India.