Black Cap Tim Southee to get prognosis on broken thumb in New Zealand

An injury-hit New Zealand lost the fourth and final ODI of the series to England at Lord's.

Tim Southee’s place in the Black Caps’ Cricket World Cup squad remains in the balance, with a decision not to be made until after he returns to New Zealand.

The veteran seamer broke and dislocated his right thumb while attempting to take a catch as his side lost the fourth of four one-day internationals against England on Friday.

Coach Gary Stead said Southee would “see specialists” after travelling home on Saturday night [Sunday NZ time]. “Until then, we can't make a call around the World Cup”.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images Black Caps seamer Tim Southee broke and dislocated his right thumb while fielding in the fourth ODI against England.

“We'll just need to understand the timeframes and what that looks like and once we have that information, we will then be able to move forward and make a decision.”

The start of the World Cup in India was 19 days away on Sunday. The Black Caps play England on October 5 in the tournament opener and the Netherlands on October 9.

“We'll want to give Tim every chance of proving his fitness,” Stead said.

“There will be an element of the unknown being that it's a bone fracture, and at some stage he will have to start catching balls and bowling again.

“The healing process in the next 10 to 12 days will be pretty important for him as well.”

The Black Caps have included Kane Williamson in their World Cup even though his recovery from a serious knee injury might not be complete in time for their early matches.

That could make it more difficult for them to carry a second player recovering from an injury.

If Southee were to be ruled out, Adam Milne would potentially be the next player in line, based on form this year. Kyle Jamieson, recently returned to action after back surgery, would be another contender.

Both are set to be involved in the three ODIs the Black Caps have in Bangladesh starting Thursday, with only five of their 15 World Cup squad members present.

Southee was one of four seamers included in the World Cup squad when it was named on Monday, alongside Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry, all of whom were expected to be ahead of him when it came time to select a first-choice XI.

Anjum Naveed/AP Adam Milne could be in line to replace Tim Southee in the Black Caps’ World Cup squad if needed.

The ODI series in Bangladesh wraps up on September 27, with the first of two World Cup warm-up matches in India, against Pakistan, taking place on September 29, with the other, against South Africa, scheduled for October 2.

“It will be the first chance we have to get the World Cup squad together,” Stead said of those fixtures. “Some guys will come from New Zealand, some will come from Bangladesh, but we'll meet up.

“We do get into the matches pretty quickly there as well. It's all go as soon as we get there.

“I imagine, thinking out aloud now, that we will probably look to play the whole squad, or everyone that's available to play, in those warm-up matches against South Africa and Pakistan.

“They are obviously two quality sides and it's really about just finding your feet in that initial week before the tournament starts.”