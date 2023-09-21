Lockie Ferguson has plenty to play for as he becomes Black Caps captain in Bangladesh

The Black Caps skipper has made a remarkable recovery from an ACL injury to be fit for the tournament.

First ODI: Black Caps v Bangladesh; Where: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur; When: Thursday, 8pm (NZT); Coverage: Live on RabbitholeBD Sports YouTube channel; live updates on Stuff

Lockie Ferguson is one of five World Cup-bound Black Caps with plenty to play for in their low-key one-day international series in Bangladesh that starts on Thursday.

The seamer will captain his country for the first time in the three-match series, which will take place entirely at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on the outskirts of Dhaka and be viewable on the RabbitholedBD Sports YouTube channel in New Zealand.

Fellow seamer Trent Boult, leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, all-rounder Rachin Ravindra and batter Will Young are the other members of the 15-strong World Cup squad present.

The other 10, including regular captain Kane Williamson, still recovering from a knee injury, have been allowed to skip the tour before assembling in India next week.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Lockie Ferguson will lead the Black Caps for the first time during their three-match ODI series in Bangladesh.

Ferguson was a key member of the Black Caps team that made it to the final of the last World Cup in England in 2019, but lost on boundary countback after a tie and a tied super over.

He took 21 wickets at an average of 19.5 across his nine matches during that tournament, a haul that had him second only to Australia’s Mitchell Starc, who took 27 at an average of 18.6 from 10 matches.

Since then, however, Ferguson has only taken 20 wickets in 19 ODIs, while conceding 6.3 runs per over, up from the 4.8 he conceded in England.

After taking three or more wickets on 10 occasions in the year leading up to the 2019 final, he has only done so once in the four years since then – though there was an almost two-year period where he didn’t play an ODI during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ferguson was picked as one of four out-and-out seamers in the World Cup squad alongside Boult, Matt Henry and Tim Southee – whose place is now in doubt after he broke and dislocated his thumb in the fourth ODI against England last weekend, an injury he will have surgery on on Thursday.

As he prepared for the honour of captaining the Black Caps for the first time, Ferguson was adamant he was in a good place, though he noted there were some “private” technical aspects of his game he was working on.

“The way that my role fits into the group is some days you'll get wickets and some days you might go for a few runs and that's something you have to build your mental game around.

“Having said that, India will provide different challenges for how I want to bowl, but I've had a lot of experience bowling there, which is always helpful.

“At the same time, I've been working on some technical things with Jurgo, our bowling coach, who has been great.”

In addition to Ferguson, spinners Ravindra and Sodhi will be eager to press their claims to provide a second option beyond Mitchell Santner at the World Cup, in what are likely to be friendly conditions.

Boult and Young are more secure in the top Black Caps XI, though they will also be eager for wickets and runs respectively, while beyond the India-bound quintet, Kyle Jamieson and Adam Milne will want to put their best feet forward as potential replacements for Southee, if needed.

Bangladesh have only announced a squad for the first two matches, with regular captain Shakib al Hasan one of six key figures rested, alongside Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud and Shoriful Islam.

Black Caps v Bangladesh – ODI series

Squads

Black Caps: Lockie Ferguson (c), Finn Allen, Chad Bowes, Will Young, Tom Blundell, Dean Foxcroft, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Dane Cleaver, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Trent Boult

Bangladesh (1st & 2nd ODIs): Litton Kumer Das (c), Tamim Iqbal Khan, Soumya Sarkar, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Zakir Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Syed Khaled Ahmed

Fixtures

September 21, 8pm: 1st ODI; Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur

September 23, 8pm: 2nd ODI; Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur

September 26, 9pm: 3rd ODI; ODI; Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur